Jets, Raiders among several teams showing interest in Texas’ Quinn Ewers: Report

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been busy at the NFL Combine this week. With several quarterback needy teams and not a plethora of options in this year's draft class, Ewers has caught the attention of a few teams.

CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported on Friday in a post on X, that she spoke to Ewers about his NFL Combine experience thus far. The quarterback told Kinkhabwala that he had been in touch with seven NFL teams, which include the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. Both teams are in desperate need of a quarterback to revamp their offense.

Aditi Kinkhabwala also added that Ewers told her that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders were the only teams that did have him draw up plays on the white board. The Jets have also shown interest in Ewers after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, and are said to have all options open regarding a quarterback.

Several mock drafts have Ewers selected late in the first-round or early second-round. The NFL teams that have had formal meetings with Ewers at the Combine primarily select in the top ten, which would indicate they would have to wait until the second round in order to choose him, or move back up in the draft to get him on night one.

Quinn Ewers excited to show NFL teams his throwing abilities

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers took to the podium at the NFL Combine on Friday morning. He was peppered with questions from reporters and expressed his excitement to get out on the field and show NFL teams what he can do in the passing drills.

"I'm excited to get out there and show teams my arm."-Ewers told reporters on Friday

The 21-year-old also revealed that he played just three games completely healthy in 2024. He injured his ankle and oblique during the season but still managed to play 14 games and lead the Texas Longhorns to an 11-3 record and their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

In the last two seasons as a starter, Quinn Ewers held a 21-4 record and threw a touchdown in 26 straight games during his tenure with the Longhorns.

