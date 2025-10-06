  • home icon
  Jets TE Mason Taylor drops 3-word comment as GF Sage Wagner puts together a chic ensemble for girls trip [PHOTOS]

Jets TE Mason Taylor drops 3-word comment as GF Sage Wagner puts together a chic ensemble for girls trip [PHOTOS]

By Garima
Modified Oct 06, 2025 20:16 GMT
Mason Taylor and Sage Wagner (Image credit: Instagram/@sagewagnerr)
Mason Taylor and Sage Wagner (Image credit: Instagram/@sagewagnerr)

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor’s girlfriend, Sage Wagner, shared several photos from her short trip with friends on Instagram on Monday. She wore a black dress layered with a brown overcoat and complemented the look with gold jewelry.

“girl world🕺🥂🌃🍸,” she captioned.
Taylor left a three-word comment underneath the post:

“Out the gc!!”
Mason Taylor's comment on @sagewagnerr's IG post

Wagner, a University of Central Florida graduate, holds degrees in communications and business. She and Taylor have been together since at least 2021 when the tight end was still playing college football at LSU. Wagner is often seen at his games with the Jets.

Also Read: Mason Taylor's GF, Sage Wagner, poses with TE's family at sidelines from Jets vs Dolphins week 4 faceoff

How did Mason Taylor’s Jets do during their Week 5 game?

The New York Jets are now 0-5 on the season after a 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Mason Taylor showed promising individual performance. He recorded a career-high nine receptions for 67 yards and added a 2-point conversion catch in the fourth quarter.

It was his third consecutive week setting a new personal best, following a 5-catch, 65-yard effort in Week 4 and a 4-catch outing in Week 3. The rookie now has 20 receptions for 175 yards through five games.

NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Quarterback Justin Fields had his best statistical game of the season, completing 32-of-46 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, one to fullback Andrew Beck and the other to wideout Garrett Wilson. Fields also connected with both Taylor and WR Josh Reynolds on successful 2-point conversion attempts late in the game. However, he was sacked five times.

Meanwhile, QB Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, two to tight end Jake Ferguson, and led two 90+ yard scoring drives in the second quarter. He finished 18-of-29 for 237 yards.

The Jets’ defense could not force any turnovers and became the first team in NFL history to go the first five games of a season without recording a single takeaway.

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

