Jevon Holland shuts down reports of $21,000,000 salary offer from Vikings before signing with Giants

Former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland entered NFL Free Agency as arguably the top available player in his position group. Despite dealing with injury over the last two seasons, Jevon Holland has been one of the best safeties in the NFL over his four seasons with Miami.

Entering his fifth season in the league, Holland landed with a new team in his first run in the open market. The New York Giants signed Holland to a three-year deal worth up to $45.3 million with $30.3 million in guarantees.

Despite landing in New York, a report claimed that the Minnesota Vikings offered Jevon Holland over $20 million a year.

Holland quickly shut down the rumors, calling out the report for being false in a post on X.

"No point in lying to the public. This is cap," Holland wrote.

Holland fills a massive need for a Giants squad that visibly missed Xavier McKinney, who departed last offseason to the Green Bay Packers. Holland played 15 games for the Dolphins last season, recording 62 total tackles and four passes defended.

Giants lose starting safety to San Francisco 49ers

The safety position presented a massive need for the New York Giants, given the departure of the defense's starter. Jason Pinnock, who started 16 games for New York in 2024, left the team for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday following the signing of Jevon Holland.

Pinnock has developed into a quality starter at safety over his last three seasons in the NFL. In 16 games last season, Pinnock had 85 total tackles, three for loss, with three sacks.

The 49ers signed Pinnock to a one-year deal on Tuesday night. San Francisco brought in Pinnock following the departure of former All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga.

Giants have many needs across their depth chart, most importantly at the quarterback position. The front office has made Aaron Rodgers a focal point, though no details of a potential union have emerged.

