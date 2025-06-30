Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace flaunts Hollywood style satin slip dress during sunset in Hawaii [In Pics]

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace isn't too active on Instagram, but she made an exception during her beach vacation in Kauai, Hawaii.

On June 29, she shared photos from the trip, wearing a red satin slip dress with lace details and a high slit, flaunting old-Hollywood glamour.

"Kiss of life," she captioned the IG post.

On June 28, Grace shared more glimpses of her Hawaiian getaway. One standout moment was her in an ocean-blue swimsuit, joking with a friend that they were “playing mermaids."

(Credit: IG/Graceharbaugh)

Grace Harbaugh is a former collegiate water polo player at Michigan. She played 56 games between 2020 and 2023, scoring 26 points with a 46.3% shot percentage.

As Grace graduated in May 2024, she made her feelings known with a beautiful write-up on Instagram.

"From San Diego to Ann Arbor, water polo was my life for over a decade. This sport changed me as a person, shaped me as a woman and gave me best friends and family. eternally grateful for everyone and everything," Grace mentioned.

Born in 2000 and raised in San Diego, Grace is the daughter of Jim and his first wife, Miah Harbaugh.

Jim played 14 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, where he earned the nickname “Captain Comeback."

After calling time on his playing career, Harbaugh has established himself as one of the biggest coaching names. He led Stanford to national prominence, took the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and then returned to his alma mater, Michigan, winning a national championship in 2023. He’s been the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers since 2024.

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace wished J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas following the pregnancy announcement

When J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, announced they were expecting a baby boy in September, Grace Harbaugh celebrated the news with a special message.

She dropped a sweet five-word message in the comments:

“So happy for you both!!!”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @katyakuropas)

Grace Harbaugh knows Vikings QB, J.J. McCarthy through her father, Jim, who coached McCarthy at the University of Michigan.

During their time together, McCarthy led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023 and became a standout QB.

