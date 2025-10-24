Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace shows off strapless denim crop top twinning with "Super Chargers" alternate uniform for TNF clash vs. Vikings

Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, was at SoFi Stadium to cheer for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 8 game. On Thursday Night Football, the Chargers faced the Minnesota Vikings, and for this game, they wore the &quot;Super Chargers&quot; uniform.Grace Harbaugh styled for the game day in a blue outfit, twinning with the team uniform. She shared glimpses of her outing on her Instagram story, which she attended with her friends.In another photo from the sidelines, Grace wore a strapless blue top paired with blue denim jeans and a gray purse. She wore minimal jewelry and posed with her friend she called &quot;the good luck charm.&quot;Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace shows off strapless denim crop top for TNF clash vs. Vikings/@graceharbaughIt was a good day for the Chargers as they had a win over the Vikings, 37-10. Justin Herbert delivered a remarkable performance, as he threw three touchdowns for the team.After the game, the Chargers' coach Jim Harbaugh praised the quarterback for his impressive performance.&quot;It's just another thing about Justin Herbert that I don't know how he does it,&quot; Harbaugh said (via NFL.com). &quot;It's nothing but respect. You know, to be able to actually throw an interception and then come back the next drive. That's the great ones who can do that. The great, great ones.&quot;Jim Harbaugh’s daughter is into sports, and she enjoys watching football games. She played water polo in college.Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, cheers for the Michigan WolverinesEarlier in October, Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace, attended the Michigan Wolverines game against USC with her girlfriends. She cheered for Michigan in a blue T-shirt and shared a glimpse of the outing with her friends in an Instagram post.&quot;All roads lead home,&quot; Grace captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrace Harbaugh studied at the University of Michigan and is rooting for the college football team this season, as well as her father’s Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Although the Wolverines had a tough time and lost 31-13, Grace supported them and flaunted their championship rings in one of her Instagram stories.Harbaugh welcomed Grace with his ex-wife, Miah, with whom he also shares two sons named Jay and James. The Los Angeles Chargers coach is blessed with four more kids with his wife, Sarah Feuerborn.