Jim Harbaugh teases strategic tweaks for Jaxson Dart's QB1 debut vs. Chargers

Jaxson Dart is set to make his starting debut in the New York Giants' Week 4 game against the LA Chargers on Sunday. The decision came after Russell Wilson's underwhelming performance in the first three games, leading the team to a 0-3 record.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media ahead on Thursday and discussed his strategy for New York's new QB1.

"We'll prepare for the Giants and both quarterbacks," Harbaugh said.

He was also asked if they are going to prepare differently for Wilson and Dart.

"I mean some of it, just off of what we've seen," Harbuagh said.

LA is unbeaten and hopes to keep the streak alive at MetLife Stadium. Wilson did not throw any touchdowns versus the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The veteran quarterback played better against the Cowboys the following week, racking up 450 yards and three touchdowns. However, he threw an interception, which cost the Giants the game.

The 10-time Pro Bowler could not add a touchdown to his tally last Sunday, throwing two interceptions instead, forcing New York to turn to Dart.

Jaxson Dart on replacing Russell Wilson at the Giants' QB mantle

Jaxson Dart was selected at No. 25 by the New York Giants in April. Giants coach Brian Daboll will give the rookie the chance to lead the offense versus the Chargers on Sunday. Dart addressed the media after receiving the green light for the Week 4 game.

“I’m ready," Dart said on Thursday. "It wasn’t anything extra. You always say like, ‘I’m going to prepare each week the same.’ But in all reality, you have different responsibilities as the starter.

"I want to do my best to be a spark. I want to create excitement on the field. I want to be explosive when opportunities are there and just try to bring a little bit of swagger."

Wilson was not surprised by the decision but believes it's not the end for him. The Chiefs game forced the QB1 change, but he felt that it was a back-and-forth matchup that didn't go their way.

Dart has the massive responsibility of leading New York to victories. The Giants have already lost three consecutive games, and any more damage might end their chances of making the postseason.

