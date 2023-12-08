Jim Harbaugh will be the ideal Sean McDermott replacement for Josh Allen’s Bills, claims Colin Cowherd

Sean McDermott took over the Bills' head coaching job to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl. The Super Bowl expectations are no different this season, but Buffalo currently sits three games behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East at 6-6.

There have been rumors that the Bills ownership could relieve the 49-year-old head coach of his duties at the end of the season. Colin Cowherd addressed the matter on his Fox Sports 1 show 'The Herd,' suggesting that Buffalo should hire Jim Harbaugh to replace McDermott:

“I think the place for Jim Harbaugh would be Buffalo because what Jim does is develop quarterbacks and consistent O-lines and run games and Buffalo's got a lot going for it," Cowherd said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Those are the three holes, elevating the run game, the offensive line, and making the quarterback more comfortable. That's exactly what Jim Harbaugh does. It feels like the hole in an otherwise well-run organization in Buffalo,” he added.

The Buffalo Bills have lost three of their last four games, including a 37-34 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Last month, the team fired its offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, and responded with back-to-back games of 30+ points.

As the 2023 regular season is reaching its close, Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, and the Bills need a run of wins to have a shot at making the playoffs. McDermott has led Buffalo to the playoffs in five of his previous six seasons.

Sean McDermott's 9/11 comments resurfaced

Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott

Recently, McDermott's comments from 2019, in which he used an analogy about 9/11 hijackers to address the team, went viral. The Bills head coach has since spoken to the media and apologized for his choice of words:

"Not only was 9/11 a horrific event in our country's history, but a day that I lost a good family friend. As I mentioned to the team then that I regretted and apologized for me not going a good enough job of communicating my point, I'm going to do the same with the team today."

Expand Tweet

On September 11, 2001, almost 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania. It is the deadliest terrorist attack to happen on United States soil.