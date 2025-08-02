Jim Kelly puts up brave face to celebrate Bills legendary coach Marv Levy’s 100th birthday amid newborn grandson's critical health crisis

Amid difficult times in his life, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly's wife, Jill, shared a heartfelt post celebrating a major milestone for Marv Levy. The former Bills coach will turn 100 on Sunday, and on the occasion, he will be honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio.On Thursday, Jill Kelly shared a picture of her husband with the legendary coach.&quot;It's Hall of Fame weekend,&quot; Kelly captioned the story. &quot;Jim doesn’t want to go because of everything going on, but I’m glad he did. They’re celebrating Marv's 100th birthday. Wow!!&quot;Jim Kelly's wife Jill celebrated Bills legendary coach Marv Levy’s 100th birthday/@jimkelly1212Jim Kelly’s elder daughter, Erin, and her husband, Parker, were blessed with a baby boy in July. However, the baby was born with some medical complications, which Kelly did not reveal because of the “sensitivity of the situation.”Jim Kelly played for the Buffalo Bills when Levy was their coach. He joined the team in 1986 after spending two seasons with the Houston Gamblers.The same year, Marv Levy became the team’s coach. Kelly played for the Bills until 1996; however, Levy was head coach until 1997 and then served as the team's general manager from 2006 to 2007.Jim Kelly shares an update on his grandson’s healthIn the last few weeks, Jim Kelly has been updating his fans regularly, asking people to pray for his grandchild. On Thursday, he shared a joint post with his wife Jill on his Instagram account and provided an update on the baby’s health.&quot;When we say we’re thankful, we mean it,&quot; Kelly wrote. &quot;We wish we could hug you. When we say we love you, we mean it, because anyone who would stay with us through something this heartbreaking feels like family now.&quot;&quot;That being said… Last night didn’t go so well. 😔 Little Bean is back on the medication. We are completely spent, spiritually, emotionally, physically, mentally. We have no words. We don’t know how we’re going to keep going,&quot; he added.He asked fans to pray for the baby.&quot;Please, keep praying. We need it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJim Kelly’s grandson underwent a medical procedure in mid-July, and it “went well,” as he shared in an Instagram post on July 17. On July 23, Kelly and his wife shared a post revealing that the baby was “off the ventilator” but still “in the middle of the healing journey.”