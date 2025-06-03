Jim Marshall death: Vikings legend dies at 87 after lengthy hospitalization

The Minnesota Vikings announced that former defensive lineman Jim Marshall died on Tuesday. Marshall was one of the most famous members of the "Purple People Eaters" and a total legend of the team.

After spending 19 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Vikings, Marshall remained closely tied to the franchise. He was 87 at the time of his death, following a lengthy period of hospitalization for an undisclosed illness.

The Wilf family, who owns the Vikings, issued a statement to announce the sad news to their fans.

"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career.

"Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."

Revisiting Jim Marshall's lengthy career with the Minnesota Vikings

Jim Marshall was initially a member of the Cleveland Browns before he was traded to the Vikings in September 1961. The defensive end played his final game at Metropolitan Stadium in December 1979, which also was the 269th of 270 consecutive regular-season starts he posted with the Vikings.

He recorded 130.5 sacks during his NFL tenure, per Pro Football Reference, which was the third in league history at the time of his retirement.

Marshall created a dangerous group that was later known as the "Purple Gang," composed of himself, Alan Page, Gary Larsen and Carl Eller. Their performances on the field and a popular rock song earned them the nickname "Purple People Eaters" instead.

Back in 2023, former coach Bud Grant recalled how important Marshall was for his team, years after lauding his leadership qualities when they first joined forces in 1967.

"He was a special player," Grant said. "Many times you're asked, 'Who are the greatest players?' As a coach, you can't say who is the best, but there is a category you do have, and that is 'special.' Jim Marshall was 'special.' "

Jim Marshall left a big mark on the Minnesota Vikings and a celebration of his life will be planned, the team announced.

