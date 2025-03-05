Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement from Fox on Monday, signaling his complete departure from the world of football. As he prepares to retreat into privacy, Mike Florio credits him, not owner/general manager Jerry Jones, with creating the Dallas Cowboys' 1990s Super Bowl dynasty.

Speaking Tuesday on NBC's Pro Football Talk, he said (starts at 02:04 in the video below):

"There was a lot of skepticism that Jimmy Johnson would be successful with the Dallas Cowboys. They went 1-15 the first year (1991), but they were in the playoffs by 92, Super Bowl in 93 Super Bowl (in 94)... Sorry, Jerry, I know you want credit for it, but all you did was the contracts."

Jimmy Johnson's FOX colleagues react to Super Bowl-winning coach's retirement from broadcasting

Many of Jimmy Johnson's FOX colleagues have since expressed their sadness and gratitude, including Michael Strahan and Robert Griffin III. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews also paid her respects on Instagram:

Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks, meanwhile, issued this statement calling him "an inspiration to generations of football fans":

“From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better... Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement.”

Speaking to the Associated Press by phone on Monday, fellow analyst Howie Long reminisced about the chemistry that they produced:

“We caught lightning in a bottle. Chemistry is hard to forecast and duplicate. We came out of the gate at number one and it’s been that way for 31 years. We’ve grown to love one another... I’ve never seen him this happy.”

And, co-host Curt Menefee revealed to the same outlet that Johnson had arrived at the decision a week ago. He also disclosed that they had had what was supposed to be a going-away dinner two years ago, only for him to return:

“The reason he did decide to come back before was because there was a hesitation. This time he was 100 percent confident that this is the right thing for him to do at this time and with his family. I think we all hope we get to go out into the sunset the way that we want, and he certainly has been able to do that.”

Johnson was part of Fox's inaugural NFL crew, having joined the fledgling network in 1994 after his highly divisive ouster from Arlington.

