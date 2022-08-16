JJ Arcega-Whiteside trade: Eagles ship second-round bust to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved on from JJ Arcega-Whiteside and have sent the 25-year-old to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for safety Ugo Amadi. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news earlier. The trade signaled an end to the receiver's three-year stint in Philadelphia.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round pick for the Eagles back in 2019 and hasn't lived up to the hype he generated. With Philadelphia now having an abundance of riches on offense, there is simply no room for the 25-year-old on Nick Sirianni's offense.

The second-round pick has been no more than a bit-part player since entering the league and his stats back it up. In total, he has played 40 games across three seasons, totaling 290 yards and just one touchdown.

Eagles draft guru, Howie Roseman, missed on Arcega-Whiteside pick

Philadelphia Training Camp

The trade has caught the attention of Eagles fans as Howie Roseman, who is normally on-point with his draft picks, clearly missed on this occasion.

The tight end's best year came in his rookie season in 2019. He caught 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, appearing in 16 games. Nonetheless, that was as good as it got.

Coming the other way is Seattle safety Ugo Amadi. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Amadi played 16 games in his rookie season but failed to start in one.

The following season, he saw more gametime and started five out of his 14 games, registering 54 combined tackles. Last season was his best since entering the league. He started in seven of Seattle's 17 games as he grabbed an interception and had 54 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

Like Arcega-Whiteside, Amadi is a bit-part player and will likely be as much in Philadelphia in 2022 as he will add more depth to Philadelphia's secondary.

Philadelphia has been one of the biggest improvers during the NFL offseason as they acquired A.J. Brown from the Titans on draft night. They seem to have knocked the draft itself out of the park as well, adding Jordan Davis (DT), Cam Jurgens (C), Nakobe Dean (LB) and Kyron Johnson (LB).

Many think that Philadelphia are the team to beat in the NFC East as the Cowboys are considerably weaker, especially offensively.

With Jalen Hurts expected to continue to improve, the division title could be heading the Eagles way in 2022.

