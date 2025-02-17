JJ McCarthy injury update: Vikings QB is “ahead of schedule” after missing entire rookie season

JJ McCarthy is making strong progress and could potentially make a comeback in 2025. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

He played in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders but suffered a torn muscle shortly after, forcing him to miss the entire NFL season. Despite the disappointment of his injury in 2024, McCarthy has reportedly been recovering well and could return soon.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, McCarthy provided an update on his recovery, stating that he is "ahead of schedule." Speaking about his progress, McCarthy said (0:15):

“It’s going amazing." McCarthy said. "We are ahead of schedule, on track, whatever you want to call it, but it’s going good, and we’ll be ready in around 67 days for OTAs and yeah, we’re running, throwing. Everything feels great."

JJ McCarthy became the first quarterback to miss an entire rookie season after being selected in the first round.

JJ McCarthy spotted practicing in Illinois

During the offseason, JJ McCarthy was recently seen practicing his game. The NFL star returned to the field for a private workout in Illinois. He was seen in an all-black outfit, practicing his game with a smile, giving fans hope about his return to play in 2025.

According to PT DPT Jeff Mueller, who shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), McCarthy is expected to return to team practice after the NFL Draft. Mueller wrote on X:

"The second “procedure” was likely blown out of proportion and there continues to be indicators that JJ McCarthy is/will be ready to go once the team starts practicing after the NFL draft."

As McCarthy missed the season, Sam Darnold stepped in as the Vikings' starting quarterback and had an impressive year. He recorded 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular 2024 NFL season for the Vikings.

Darnold is set to become a free agent this offseason and according to a recent report by ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings could sign Pro Bowl player Byron Murphy Jr. and allow Darnold to sign elsewhere. With two strong options at quarterback, only time will tell who will lead the Vikings in 2025.

