  • home icon
  • NFL
  • JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops 3-word reaction as Sam Darnold pops the question to GF Katie

JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops 3-word reaction as Sam Darnold pops the question to GF Katie

By Arnold
Published Jul 09, 2025 06:06 GMT
JJ McCarthy
JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops 3-word reaction as Sam Darnold pops the question to GF Katie (Image Credits - IMAGN/katyakuropas Instagram)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold got engaged to his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, on Saturday. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, posting a series of pictures from Dana Point, California, where Darnold popped the question. In the post, the pair danced, kissed and embraced on the beach, while Hoofnagle also flaunted her new ring.

Ad

Many congratulated Darnold and Hoofnagle via Instagram, including Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas.

"Omf yay!! Congrats 🤍🤍🤍🤍" Katya commented on the IG post.
Image via _hoofy Instagram
Image via _hoofy Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In May, Katya and McCarthy announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child, due in September.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to reports from People.com, Katya and McCarthy have been together since Oct. 8, 2018, when they were both sophomores in high school at Nazareth Academy in Illinois.

McCarthy proposed to Kuropas on a beach on Jan. 20, 2024, and they broke the news of their engagement on Instagram. The couple has yet to decide on a date for their wedding.

All we know about Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold and Katie went official with their relationship on Instagram in 2023. They share social media posts for each other to mark special occasions in their lives.

Ad

According to her LinkedIn bio, Katie is an account executive at a software company. She also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her engagement to Darnold and wrote that the couple had an outdoor dinner with close friends and family.

In an interview with Us Weekly in March, Darnold raved about Hoofnagle and said that she was also an athlete.

"She’s a former athlete herself, and just gets kind of the grind of everything,” Darnold said. “When I just want to chill, she’s very up for that, especially during the season.”
Ad

Although Darnold has had a big moment in his life this offseason, he will soon need to turn his focus to the Seahawks for the 2025 NFL season.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason after playing with the Vikings in the 2024 season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications