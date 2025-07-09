JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops 3-word reaction as Sam Darnold pops the question to GF Katie

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold got engaged to his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, on Saturday. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, posting a series of pictures from Dana Point, California, where Darnold popped the question. In the post, the pair danced, kissed and embraced on the beach, while Hoofnagle also flaunted her new ring.

Many congratulated Darnold and Hoofnagle via Instagram, including Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas.

"Omf yay!! Congrats 🤍🤍🤍🤍" Katya commented on the IG post.

Image via _hoofy Instagram

In May, Katya and McCarthy announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child, due in September.

According to reports from People.com, Katya and McCarthy have been together since Oct. 8, 2018, when they were both sophomores in high school at Nazareth Academy in Illinois.

McCarthy proposed to Kuropas on a beach on Jan. 20, 2024, and they broke the news of their engagement on Instagram. The couple has yet to decide on a date for their wedding.

All we know about Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold and Katie went official with their relationship on Instagram in 2023. They share social media posts for each other to mark special occasions in their lives.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Katie is an account executive at a software company. She also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her engagement to Darnold and wrote that the couple had an outdoor dinner with close friends and family.

In an interview with Us Weekly in March, Darnold raved about Hoofnagle and said that she was also an athlete.

"She’s a former athlete herself, and just gets kind of the grind of everything,” Darnold said. “When I just want to chill, she’s very up for that, especially during the season.”

Although Darnold has had a big moment in his life this offseason, he will soon need to turn his focus to the Seahawks for the 2025 NFL season.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason after playing with the Vikings in the 2024 season.

