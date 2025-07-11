JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya gets emotional as Kamu Grugier-Hill's wife Keely announces pregnancy

Big congratulations are in order for linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and his wife Keely. On Friday, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

Grugier-Hill and his wife made the announcement with a joint post on Instagram.

"Mom & dad! Baby boy coming this November🤍," the caption read. "Thank you Jesus for this little miracle!!!!"

The post caught the attention of J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas. She reposted it on her story to congratulate the couple.

"I could cry. Two of the best people ever," Kuropas wrote.

Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas are expecting a baby as well

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, announced a little over a month ago that they are expecting a baby in September.

On Tuesday, Kuropas was given a baby shower by her family and friends. It was a close, intimate function to celebrate the soon-to-be mom. Kuropas posted a few pictures of her baby shower on Instagram.

In the post, Kuropas added pictures of herself with McCarthy's siblings, their common friends and her side of the family. Katya also wrote a heartfelt caption to thank everyone for the beautiful gesture.

"My moms threw me the baby shower of my dreams. So many friends & family members came and showered me with all the love, I feel so blessed!! this baby is already so spoiled," Kuropas wrote.

Prior to the baby shower, the couple enjoyed a fun tropical vacation. Katya kept her fans updated by posting photos from their getaway on Instagram.

