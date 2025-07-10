JJ McCarthy feels 'blessed' as GF Katya recaps beautiful memories from dreamy baby shower in Chicago (Pics)

It has been more than a month since JJ McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, announced her pregnancy. Even though Kuropas isn't due until September, her family is already excited about her upcoming baby with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback.

Kuropas was given a baby shower by her friends and family members on Tuesday. It was an intimate gathering of the couple's inner circle to celebrate the soon-to-be mom. Kuropas gave fans a glimpse into her baby shower through an Instagram post.

Kuropas attached her pictures with McCarthy's siblings, her side of the family and the couple's common friends. Apart from the photos, Kuropas penned an emotional message to thank her family for the beautiful gesture.

"My moms threw me the baby shower of my dreams. So many friends & family members came and showered me with all the love, I feel so blessed!! this baby is already so spoiled," Kuropas wrote.

Before her baby shower, the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation last week. Kuropas kept fans updated by posting pictures on her Instagram stories. In one story, Kuropas shared a glimpse of her babymoon and a beachside outing with McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas shared reaction to Drake Maye's honeymoon pics

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye traveled to Saint Lucia in June to enjoy his honeymoon with his wife, Ann Michael Hudson. Last week, Hudson posted an Instagram recap with Maye from their Caribbean holiday.

"Spent the week in St Lucia with my husband," Hudson wrote.

In the comments section, Katya Kuropas dropped her candid four-word reaction to Hudson using her husband's last name on her handle.

"That last name change," Kuropas wrote.

Apart from the couple's honeymoon recap, Kuropas made headlines for her wholesome two-word reaction to Maye's wedding announcement with Hudson in June.

Hudson and Maye also donated many of their wedding gifts to homeless kids and local shelters secretly.

