  J.J. McCarthy's pregnant fiancée Katya Kuropas shares glimpses of their babymoon [In Pics]

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 06, 2025 15:12 GMT
J.J. McCarthy and fiancee Katya Kuropas are celebrating their babymoon. (Photos via Katya Kuropas Instagram)
J.J. McCarthy and fiancee Katya Kuropas are celebrating their babymoon. (Photos via Katya Kuropas Instagram)

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, are preparing for their next adventure, becoming parents. The couple is expecting their first child, a son, this fall and this past weekend they took their babymoon.

In her Instagram Story on Saturday, Kuropas shared a collage of four photos from their trip. Kuropas didn't share an exact location but the couple is staying near the coast and spending plenty of time at the beach.

"Babymoon," Kuropas captioned the collage of photos
Katya Kuropas shared a glimpse of their babymoon. (Photo via Katya Kuopas' Instagram Story)
Katya Kuropas shared a glimpse of their babymoon. (Photo via Katya Kuopas' Instagram Story)

Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy are high school sweethearts who met while they attended the Nazareth Academy in Illinois. The couple began dating in October 2018 and have been together ever since. In January 2024, just weeks after winning the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, McCarthy proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee Katya Kuropas announced pregnancy in May

J.J. McCarthy's rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings was derailed last summer when he tore his ACL in a preseason game. The chances are high that McCarthy could make his official debut this season with the Vikings.

The 2025 NFL season isn't the only big event that McCarthy is expecting this upcoming September. In May 2025, J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas announced in a joint Instagram post that they were expecting their first child together, a son, in September 2025. In the heartfelt caption, Kuropas shared how sweet of a surprise their baby is and how happy they are to become parents.

"The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼," the joint Instagram post was captioned.
The Instagram post featured photos from the couple's pregnancy photo shoot. McCarthy and Kuropas both wore denim and white for the photos that showed picturesque mountainous views in the background. Kuropas wore a white, cropped top that showed off her baby bump, which she paired with white washed denim jeans.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback opted for a white short-sleeved shirt that he also paired with denim jeans.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

