J.J. McCarthy’s pregnant fiancée Katya Kuropas shares glimpses of their babymoon [In Pics]

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, are preparing for their next adventure, becoming parents. The couple is expecting their first child, a son, this fall and this past weekend they took their babymoon.
In her Instagram Story on Saturday, Kuropas shared a collage of four photos from their trip. Kuropas didn't share an exact location but the couple is staying near the coast and spending plenty of time at the beach.
"Babymoon," Kuropas captioned the collage of photos
Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy are high school sweethearts who met while they attended the Nazareth Academy in Illinois. The couple began dating in October 2018 and have been together ever since. In January 2024, just weeks after winning the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, McCarthy proposed to his longtime girlfriend.
J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee Katya Kuropas announced pregnancy in May
J.J. McCarthy's rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings was derailed last summer when he tore his ACL in a preseason game. The chances are high that McCarthy could make his official debut this season with the Vikings.
The 2025 NFL season isn't the only big event that McCarthy is expecting this upcoming September. In May 2025, J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas announced in a joint Instagram post that they were expecting their first child together, a son, in September 2025. In the heartfelt caption, Kuropas shared how sweet of a surprise their baby is and how happy they are to become parents.
"The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🍼," the joint Instagram post was captioned.
The Instagram post featured photos from the couple's pregnancy photo shoot. McCarthy and Kuropas both wore denim and white for the photos that showed picturesque mountainous views in the background. Kuropas wore a white, cropped top that showed off her baby bump, which she paired with white washed denim jeans.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback opted for a white short-sleeved shirt that he also paired with denim jeans.
