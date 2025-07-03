The Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman celebrated his girlfriend Taylor Saunders' birthday on Wednesday. On her special day, Saunders received well-wishes from dozens of fans and friends, including Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas.

Kuropas dropped a special birthday tribute for Saunders on her Instagram stories by posting two of her favorite pictures with Cashman's girlfriend. In the first story, Kuropas expressed gratitude for her friendship with Saunders, with a snap from a luncheon together.

"Happy birthday gf. Lucky to know you & love you,” Kuropas wrote.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops cheerful birthday message for Vikings LB Blake Cashman's GF Taylor (Image Credit: Katya/IG)

It was followed by another Instagram story which featured a photo of Taylor Saunders and Katya Kuropas holding babies in their arms. Kuropas dropped a funny 4-word caption for the snap and wrote:

"Literally us this season."

Before wishing birthday to Saunders, Kuropas made headlines for her candid 4-word reaction to New England Patriots star Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Hudson's honeymoon getaway. The couple traveled to Saint Lucia last week for their honeymoon. On Monday, Hudson recapped her tropical holidays via an Instagram post, which attracted a reaction from Kuropas.

"That last name change," Kuropas commented.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas penned a cheerful message announcing first first pregnancy

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya have been expecting their first child together. It was in May that the couple first broke their pregnancy news to fans via a joint Instagram post. The post was attached with a handful of maternity photoshoot pictures of the two.

There were multiple pictures of J.J. McCarthy posing with Katya Kuropas' baby belly, along with some snaps of the couple sharing a romantic kiss. The post also included a clip of the Vikings quarterback showing sonography images of his first child. Expressing her emotions about her first pregnancy in the caption, Kuropas wrote:

"The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier."

According to her post, Kuropas is expected to give birth to her first child in September. Two weeks after J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas broke their first pregnancy news, the latter posted a wholesome clip in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

