JJ McCarthy’s pregnant fiancée Katya Kuropas gets emotional while flaunting baby bump as couple shares final moments before Vikings training camp

As the Minnesota Vikings gear up for training camp, JJ McCarthy is savoring a brief but meaningful window spent alongside his pregnant fiancée, Katya Kuropas.Kuropas shared a moment from their final days together before McCarthy reports back to the team.The Instagram story on Friday featured a pair of candid selfies of the couple, with her baby bump subtly taking center stage.“Last couple of days together before training camp &amp; also ..bump date,” Katya wrote.JJ McCarthy’s pregnant fiancée Katya Kuropas' IG Story (image credit: instagram/katyakuropas)McCarthy is preparing for his first active NFL season, and the countdown to his child’s September due date.Baby shower highlights JJ McCarthy’s fiancée's excitement View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas' journey into parenthood has unfolded largely on social media. In May, the couple revealed the pregnancy with ultrasound images and a soft-focus video montage celebrating their future as parents.Kuropas also shared highlights on July 9 from a baby shower organized by her mother. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;My moms threw me the baby shower of my dreams so many friends &amp; family members came and showered me with all the love, i feel so blessed!! this baby is already so spoiled,&quot; Kuropas wrote on Instagram.However, while friends and family celebrated her upcoming motherhood, McCarthy spent the summer preparing to compete for the Vikings’ starting job. His rookie year was cut short by a preseason knee injury.Even former Viking, Adam Thielen, now with the Panthers, voiced his belief in McCarthy’s readiness.&quot;He's got all the things it takes to be a successful player in this league, and kind of the things that we talked about about how I've gotten to year thirteen, he's already got it,&quot; Thielen sid on Thursday, via KSTP Sports. &quot;He's got consistency, he's got that mindset. He's got all the skills to be able to play at a high level.&quot;The quarterback previously credited Kuropas as his support system during his college career and draft process.&quot;To my love Katya …. You are my soulmate, best friend, and my rock,&quot; McCarthy wrote on Instagram on January 2024. &quot;I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever.&quot;McCarthy was the No. 10 pick in 2024, and is returning to football action with heightened expectations. After leading Michigan to a national title, he sat out his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus.