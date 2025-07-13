"Those are contradicting statements" - JJ Watt calls out NFLPA as union pushes back on attacks against ED Lloyd Howell as 'false reports'

Lloyd Howell, executive director of the National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA), has been embroiled in controversies.

He allegedly withheld from a players' committee a June ruling on collusion between commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners to reduce players' guaranteed pay in the wake of Deshaun Watson's $230-million agreement with the Cleveland Browns.

He was also reported to be working for the Carlyle Group, a private equity supergroup seeking a minority stake in the league, creating a potential conflict of interest.

On Sunday, the NFLPA denied "false reports" of pressuring him to resign and reaffirmed their trust and confidence in him:

“We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement... As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association.”

Former Houston Texans edge rusher JJ Watt is unsure of its veracity. He wrote on his social media:

"Those are contradicting statements..."

JJ Watt @JJWatt LINK “We categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts.” “We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement.” Those are contradicting statements…

NFL fans must care about Lloyd Howell-NFLPA controversy, says ESPN columnist

Other than the Minkah Fitzpatrick-Jalen Ramsey trade between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, not much has happened in terms of player movement during the practice break. This makes the Lloyd Howell saga one of the biggest stories to emerge in a post-OTA lull.

However, fans may not be fully invested in the episode, so ESPN's Dan Wetzel provides a reason why they should:

"While there isn't going to be some groundswell of sympathy for well-compensated players, it behooves the competitive balance of the NFL to have strong ownership and strong labor. If there were collusion to suppress salaries or limit guaranteed money, then it could impact nearly every team."

In 2023, Lamar Jackson received a "non-exclusive franchise tag" that allowed other teams to give him offer sheets that the Baltimore Ravens could match. However, no offer sheet came and he re-signed with his team.

That poses the question to Wetzel: how could quarterback-needy teams be stopped from negotiating with one of the best dual threats of this generation?

"Whose side were Howell and others at the NFLPA on? That such a question can even be asked is enough for a full accounting of what happened."

Howell is yet to comment on the matter as of this writing.

