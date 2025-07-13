  • home icon
  "Those are contradicting statements" - JJ Watt calls out NFLPA as union pushes back on attacks against ED Lloyd Howell as 'false reports'

"Those are contradicting statements" - JJ Watt calls out NFLPA as union pushes back on attacks against ED Lloyd Howell as 'false reports'

By Andre Castillo
Published Jul 13, 2025 23:38 GMT
JJ Watt reacts to Lloyd Howell saga - via Getty/CMS
JJ Watt reacts to Lloyd Howell saga - via Getty/CMS

Lloyd Howell, executive director of the National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA), has been embroiled in controversies.

He allegedly withheld from a players' committee a June ruling on collusion between commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners to reduce players' guaranteed pay in the wake of Deshaun Watson's $230-million agreement with the Cleveland Browns.

He was also reported to be working for the Carlyle Group, a private equity supergroup seeking a minority stake in the league, creating a potential conflict of interest.

On Sunday, the NFLPA denied "false reports" of pressuring him to resign and reaffirmed their trust and confidence in him:

“We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement... As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association.”

Former Houston Texans edge rusher JJ Watt is unsure of its veracity. He wrote on his social media:

"Those are contradicting statements..."
NFL fans must care about Lloyd Howell-NFLPA controversy, says ESPN columnist

Other than the Minkah Fitzpatrick-Jalen Ramsey trade between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, not much has happened in terms of player movement during the practice break. This makes the Lloyd Howell saga one of the biggest stories to emerge in a post-OTA lull.

However, fans may not be fully invested in the episode, so ESPN's Dan Wetzel provides a reason why they should:

"While there isn't going to be some groundswell of sympathy for well-compensated players, it behooves the competitive balance of the NFL to have strong ownership and strong labor. If there were collusion to suppress salaries or limit guaranteed money, then it could impact nearly every team."

In 2023, Lamar Jackson received a "non-exclusive franchise tag" that allowed other teams to give him offer sheets that the Baltimore Ravens could match. However, no offer sheet came and he re-signed with his team.

That poses the question to Wetzel: how could quarterback-needy teams be stopped from negotiating with one of the best dual threats of this generation?

"Whose side were Howell and others at the NFLPA on? That such a question can even be asked is enough for a full accounting of what happened."

Howell is yet to comment on the matter as of this writing.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
