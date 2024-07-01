  • NFL
  • JJ Watt slams yellow card usage during France-Belgium Euros 2024: "This ref is outta control"

JJ Watt slams yellow card usage during France-Belgium Euros 2024: "This ref is outta control"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 01, 2024 18:34 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
JJ Watt was not happy with what he saw from the referees in the

JJ Watt used to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but now he has become a soccer fanatic. On Monday afternoon, he was upset with what he was seeing from the officiating crew in the match between France and Belgium in the Euro 2024 tournament.

In a post on X, Watt said the referee was 'outta control' after issuing multiple yellow cards during the first half of the match.

"This ref in France-Belgium is outta control with the yellow cards."
also-read-trending Trending

Three yellow cards were issued in the first 23 minutes of regulation to the following French players: Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot. In the second half, in the 76th minute, Belgium's Jan Vertonghen received his team's first yellow card.

Watt's love for the game of soccer goes even further than him being just an avid fan; he's also an investor. Watt and his wife, retired professional soccer player Kealia Watt, invested in the Burnley Football Club in May 2023.

JJ Watt responds when fans asked him to invest in NHL's Arizona Coyotes

JJ Watt and his family have called Arizona home since he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. Watt, who played hockey when he was growing up, was asked if he would invest to bring the Coyotes organization back.

In reply, Watt said the Coyotes' logo is one of the main reasons the team needs an official revival. He also suggested former NHL player Shane Doan be involved in the restart.

"If for no reason other than this logo alone, the franchise needs to be revived properly. And Shane Doan should be involved. Just gotta gather up a couple billion dollars, have the people of Arizona approve a new stadium build & get Gary Bettman to approve it. Easy right?" Watt via a post on X

The former Arizona Cardinals defensive end also insinuated that the Coyotes need a significant amount of help that he is not capable of giving, which included a billion-dollar investment.

The Arizona Coyotes were sold by Alex Meruelo to Ryan Smith and relocated to Utah after the residents of Arizona refuted plans to build a new arena for the team. Meruelo has vowed to bring the franchise back in the future and gain land and funding for a new arena.

Edited by Krutik Jain
