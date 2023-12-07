JJ Watt spotlights $9,000,000 decision for Marvin Harrison Jr. amid transfer portal rumors

There's no doubt that, whenever Marvin Harrison Jr. decides to declare to the NFL Draft, he will be a top-five pick. But since NIL was introduced to the NCAA and money started to become a factor, some interesting decisions about whether to declare or not have been created as a result.

A recent rumor on Twitter says that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeyon Henderson were both offered NIL deals to remain at Ohio State for the 2024 season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. The rumor says that the money offered is similar to a first-round draft pick money.

Former NFL superstar J. J. Watt offered his thoughts about the possibility on Twitter. Not only he doesn't like the fact of NIL deals making players stay, but he also says that, if it's about the money, then declaring for the draft makes it easier for the players to earn a second contract:

How good is Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Marvin Harrison Jr. may be the best player in the Draft regardless of position.

He's the son of legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who made history playing with Peyton Manning. He has a high level of talent: good routes, hands, intelligence to find spaces, athleticism: it's all there.

His vertical speed and his ability to produce after reception are not elite, but they're far from being problems. Harrison is the kind of wide receiver to make noise at the levels of Julio Jones or Ja'Marr Chase when they declared to the draft.

If he declares, which teams could draft him?

Based on his draft value and the teams that will pick at the top of the first round, the most likely possibility is the Arizona Cardinals. They already have a long-term quarterback in Kyler Murray, and they need a wide receiver to improve the offense - Harrison would fit in nicely.

Other possibilities include the Chicago Bears (in case they trade down with the Carolina Panthers pick) and the New York Giants, if he somehow falls to the fifth pick. He will definitely be at the top of the first round.