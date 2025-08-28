JJ Watt takes a light jab at Aaron Glenn's game plan for week 1 opener as Texans legend prepares for his broadcasting debut

Aaron Glenn released the final 53-man roster for his debut campaign with the New York Jets on Tuesday. He took over as the head coach after last year's disappointing 5-12 record under Robert Saleh.On Wednesday, Glenn was asked a question about who would play as the starting center on the team. The Jets coach responded with a witty take while not revealing the player he had in mind. He also stated that the position battle is 'still playing out,' with just days left for the 2025 season.&quot;To play a center,&quot; Glenn said when asked about his plans at center position.Former NFL star JJ Watt took a light jab at Aaron Glenn after his response to the reporters went viral. The retired three-time defensive player of the year is preparing for his broadcasting career as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.&quot;Preparing for our Week 1 broadcast of Steelers vs. Jets... 'The Jets will be utilizing a center.'&quot; Watt wrote in a tweet on X.Throughout the offseason, Josh Myers and Joe Tippman have been battling for the center position on the team. Tippman has been with the Jets since being drafted in the second round in 2023. He has played in 33 total games with 1920 offensive snaps to his name.Aaron Glenn then brought in Josh Myers on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million in March. Myers spent the past four seasons with the Packers, with 3,481 offensive snaps. Thus, fans are itching to know who will win this job for the upcoming season.Aaron Glenn shares his true feelings about roster cutsThe Jets coach believes that even after several years, the final roster decision day is still one of the most difficult things about coaching in the NFL.&quot;This time of the season is always the hardest part for any coach because you're trying to build a roster,&quot; Glenn said as per an article by Jack Bell. &quot;And man, there were a number of guys who were in camp with us, includings OTAs, and all those who've been working their a**es off. You can only have 69, that's your 53 and 16 on practice squad. So there's a good amound of guys that you have to release and that's always tough for any coach.&quot;The Jets kick things off with a season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium.