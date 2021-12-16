"Tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine" - Joe Biden has a blunt message for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination status is never far from the forefront of people's minds. Over the last few weeks, though, it has floated into the background, until now.

Just today, United States president Joe Biden was visiting Kentucky to catch a glimpse of what kind of damage the tornado has done to the region. Biden was captured talking to a Green Bay Packers fan and was overhead giving his thoughts on Rodgers and his vaccination stance.

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get that vaccine,” Biden said.

Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination status still a hot topic

Aaron Rodgers is still yet ot be vaccinated against COVID-19

Rodgers made headlines for weeks after he contracted COVID following the Packers' win over the Arizona Cardinals. Normally, this would not be an issue as a player would miss two to three days based on symptoms and return two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart if they are vaccinated.

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski President Biden in KY today says to a woman wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey: “Tell that Quarterback he’s got to get his vaccine.” President Biden in KY today says to a woman wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey: “Tell that Quarterback he’s got to get his vaccine.” https://t.co/c31VanAJsF

Also Read: "Immunized from Jalen Ramsey" - Aaron Rodgers trolled yet again over his vaccination stance

Eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that Rodgers would miss ten days (the length for unvaccinated players). Why did it happen? Because back in training camp when Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated, he responded, "Yes, I am immunized."

Soon after, Rodgers was battered by fans and analysts once it was revealed that he had lied about his vaccination status.

Just over month ago, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to explain why he chose not to get vaccinated. He stated that he is allergic to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shots.

Jenn Sullivan @JennSullivanTV President Biden greets a Packers fan while touring tornado damage in Kentucky. He takes a shot at quarterback Aaron Rodgers and says “God love you! And tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine.” #CNN President Biden greets a Packers fan while touring tornado damage in Kentucky. He takes a shot at quarterback Aaron Rodgers and says “God love you! And tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine.” #CNN https://t.co/gKBGNYp2pV

People were so angry with Rodgers' stance on vaccination and the fact that he lied to the point where Howard Stern, who has his own radio show The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, wanted the star quarterback to be punted out of the NFL altogether for lying.

Although the NFL did not release him, they did fine the Packers quarterback last month. The current US president has put the ball in Rodgers' court to get the vaccine. It is now highly unlikely that Rodgers will get the vaccine simply because Biden said so, but it does show how far reaching the issue is.

Rodgers ended up missing the Packers showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs due to COVID. That forced Jordan Love to start and the Packers lost as a result.

Whether or not Rodgers gets the vaccine remains to be seen, but President Biden left no doubt regarding what he thinks Rodgers' next step should be.

Also Read: Stephen King dumbfounded by Aaron Rodgers' possible return, compares to Colin Kaepernick situation

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar