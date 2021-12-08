Watch: Joe Buck takes savage dig at Peyton Manning during ManningCast broadcast

Joe Buck, the latest guest on the ManningCast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, wasted no time in making himself comfortable with the hosts of ESPN’s alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football. The longtime play-by-play announcer is known for his professional demeanor and steady presence in the announcing booth for FOX’s biggest NFL games including the Super Bowl.

Appearing on the popular ManningCast, however, Joe Buck deviated from his usual straight-shot persona to take some lighthearted digs at Hall-of Famer Peyton Manning. Week 13’s ManningCast featured legendary late-night TV host David Letterman, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, and the aforementioned Buck.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Joe Buck just DESTROYED Peyton Manning. Oh my god. 😂😂

Joe Buck just DESTROYED Peyton Manning. Oh my god. 😂😂 https://t.co/JxkJBk7bPT

Peyton Manning, being a good host, asked Joe Buck if he and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman ever wished they could interview someone during a blowout game, presumably to fill the time during an otherwise undramatic game. Without missing a beat, Buck replied:

“Yeah, you know, the last time I thought about that was when you guys played Seattle in the Super Bowl.”

Peyton Manning took the dig in stride and almost dropped the beverage in his hand from laughing at Buck's joke. Eli Manning, who is 2-0 in Super Bowl appearances, relished the roast of his older brother and declared, “Shots fired!”

To their credit, the Mannings certainly have the influence to get some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, and they can take as much as they dish out with their guests.

Ol’ Saint Mick #HonkHonk @ColeyMick Idea: the Manning Cast but it’s Marshawn Lynch and Aqib Talib Idea: the Manning Cast but it’s Marshawn Lynch and Aqib Talib

The Super Bowl in question was Super Bowl XLVIII. Peyton Manning was in his second year with the Denver Broncos, and he led them to the big game where they lost to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks 43-8. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman did indeed announce the game, and the halftime show featured Bruno Mars.

Week 13 of the ManningCast was another entertaining bout, and maybe after the Patriots attempted only three passes in the cold and windy Highmark Stadium, the Mannings wished they had more guests to fill the “dead” air.

Also Read Article Continues below

The friendly banter between the Mannings and their guests is what has been driving the popularity of their live-stream show. With only two more shows of the ManningCast remaining, viewers will not get many more chances this season to see the Manning brothers exchange banter with their guests.

Edited by Piyush Bisht