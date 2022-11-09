Joe Burrow age: Is Bengals QB older than the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and other NFL stars?

Joe Burrow's age has often been brought into question by NFL fans. Last year, the former LSU QB guided his Cincinnati Bengals side all the way to the Super Bowl only to lose to the Los Angeles Rams.

Reaching the Super Bowl is no easy feat and achieving this in just his second season in the league makes the feat all the more remarkable. Now in his third campaign, one might forget that Burrow is going to turn 26 this year.

This makes the QB older than plenty of quarterbacks drafted ahead of him in 2018 and 2019. Here are some big-time quarterbacks currently in the league who you might not know are younger than Joe Burrow.

#1. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Lamar Jackson was taken with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. But despite entering the league two years prior to Burrow's arrival, the 2019 NFL MVP is younger than the Bengals star.

Jackson was born on January 7, 1997. The former Heisman winner from LSU, on the other hand, was born on December 10, 1996.

#2. Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

New York Giants star Daniel Jones takes to the field against the Seattle Seahawks

Daniel Jones is another NFL starter who is younger than the Bengals QB despite being drafted a year ahead of him. Jones, too, is currently 25, but was born on 27 May 1997 making him five months younger than Joe Burrow.

#3. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

After recently securing the bag, it might surprise you to learn that the 2019 first-overall pick is in fact younger than his 2020 successor. Murray was born on August 7 1997 and entered the draft after spending two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

#4. Sam Darnold (Carolina Panthers)

USC sensation Sam Darnold burst onto the scene with two stellar seasons with the Trojans. Following his 2017 campaign, the current Carolina Panthers QB declared for the draft and was picked by the New York Jets as the third overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

While Darnold is no longer a starting QB, he remains a notable name on this list thanks to his high draft stock. The Panthers star is currently 25 and was born on June 5 1997 making him six months younger than Joe Burrow.

Burrow's five years in college are what led to the quarterback entering the league later than his peers. Following three seasons as a bench warmer for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Joe Burrow made the switch to LSU where he really came to life.

Joe Burrow celebrates winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with his LSU coaches and teammates

Leading his team to a national championship all while picking up a Heisman along the way, the quarterback serves as a fitting reminder that it is never too late to start working towards your dreams.

