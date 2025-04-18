Joe Burrow celebrates with 'wine and Sprite' at ex-teammate Sam Hubbard's wedding 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped into the spotlight with his latest Instagram post. It showcased his attendance at former teammate Sam Hubbard's wedding.

Burrow appeared in the wedding photos alongside several notable NFL players.

On Friday, sources from Cincinnati.com and other sports outlets reported Burrow shared multiple film-style photos from the wedding celebration. His Instagram post broke nearly two months of social media silence that followed the Bengals' season-ending victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Wine and Sprite guy," Burrow captioned the post, which featured him holding a wine glass.

The photos showed him alongside friends Jake Hausmann and Zacciah at Hubbard's wedding celebration.

The Instagram update marked Burrow's return to social media after focusing on his offseason recovery. Earlier the same day, he had posted a promotional collaboration with BodyArmor, continuing one of his most notable endorsement partnerships.

Joe Burrow crossed rival lines at the wedding celebration

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Joe Burrow's appearance with San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa and his brother, Joey, made the gathering particularly interesting. A picture captures them sitting together at a table during the celebration.

Nick Bosa and Burrow have not played against each other since October 2023, when the Bengals beat the 49ers 31–17. In that game, Burrow was dominant with 28 of 32 completed passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Burrow recently acknowledged his growing celebrity status beyond football. In a recent interview with People magazine about his BodyArmor campaign, he discussed becoming an internet heartthrob:

"It's been interesting to see how the perception of me has changed over the years. I never really felt that way about myself, and I wouldn't say when I was younger, other people felt that way about me either."

The quarterback's public appearances are as he prepares for the Bengals' next season. Having played all 17 games in the last season and passing for a career-best 4,918 yards with 43 touchdowns, Burrow seems intent on improving on those statistics in 2025.

The Bengals prepare to report for their offseason program later this month ahead of May OTAs.

