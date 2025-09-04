Joe Burrow drops blunt Myles Garrett warning for Bengals teammates ahead of Week 1 game vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understands the threat Browns DE Myles Garrett poses on the field.With the Bengals scheduled to go face-to-face with the Browns in Week 1, two-time Pro Bowler Burrow had a blunt warning for his teammates about going against Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.&quot;He can win the game if you let him,&quot; Burrow said on Wednesday (as per Cleveland.com). &quot;You have to, No.1, game plan around him. No.2, as a quarterback, you have to be aware of where he's at at all times with protection IDs, and also you know where your pick answer is and whatever concept that you have called because sometimes, he's back there before you can catch the ball, basically, and you have to get it out.&quot;He's going to make plays and when he does, you've just gotta hold on the ball and not make a bad play worse,&quot; Burrow added. &quot;You have to get the ball quick, try to get it out as fast as you can. Because those guys up front are coming and their coaches does a good job of sending a pressure here and there that you're not necessarily ready for. They don't pressure us a ton, but when they do, it's usually effective.&quot;Since arriving in the league in 2020, Joe Burrow has faced the Browns eight times, going 3-5. When they last faced off in December, Burrow helped his team to a 24-6 victory at Paycor Stadium.Joe Burrow looking to achieve success with the Bengals in 2025Since taking over as the Bengals' starting quarterback, Joe Burrow has only made two playoff appearances. Last season, they finished third in the AFC North, with an underwhelming 9-8 record.However, he's looking to change the narrative surrounding his team this year.&quot;I certainly think that the narrative surrounding our team has shifted,&quot; Burrow said (as per ESPN's Ben Baby). &quot;I'm not sure I would say most to prove. I would say that we certainly are trying to go out and win as much as we can. We're putting in a lot of work for it.&quot;The Bengals vs Browns showdown takes place on Sept. 7. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1 pm ET. Can Burrow help his team to a postseason appearance this year?