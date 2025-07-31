  • home icon
  "Joe Burrow getting his super team finally": NFL fans react to Noah Fant signing with Bengals

"Joe Burrow getting his super team finally": NFL fans react to Noah Fant signing with Bengals

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:17 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Joe Burrow joined the Bengals in 2020 [Image credits: Imagn]

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Seahawks released Fant on July 20, and the Bengals could soon bring the star on board.

Fant started his NFL journey with the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old was selected in the first round (No. 20) of the 2019 NFL draft by the AFC West side. After three seasons with the Broncos, Fant was traded to the Seahawks in 2022. He concluded last season with 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown.

The NFL fans seem excited about this move. Some even stated that Joe Burrow is finally getting a great team.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"Joe Burrow getting his super team finally," one fan wrote.
"If the defensive is going to give up 30 a game I guess it’s best that you give your QB weapons to try and put up 31 a game," wrote a fan.
"THEY FIXED THEIR DEFENSE!!!!!" tweeted this fan.

Some fans referred to Trey Hendrickson's contract holdout amid Noah Fant's signing.

"Mike Brown will literally do anything and everything outside of paying the NFL sack leader lol," a fan wrote.
"e literally need to sigh Hendrickson, and then get even more help at guard and EVERYWHERE at defense, but no, let's get yet another tight end," tweeted this fan.

Noah Fant could be a valuable addition to the Bengals' offense under Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow disappointed about his Bengals teammates' contract situation

Both Trey Hendrickson and Shermar Stewart have missed significant team activities this offseason as they desire better contracts. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his thoughts known about the holdouts. Burrow is disappointed as he wanted to have a complete team from Day 1. While speaking to the media last week, he said:

"Yeah, obviously disappointing. You know you'd like to have all your guys out there on Day 1 to try to build that cohesion that I was talking about earlier. But that's not how it usually works out. You know, it's business and that is how it's gone... It can be frustrating. But you know, it's the business of the NFL. That's how it goes."

Hendrickson is eyeing Joe Burrow-level treatment while Stewart is yet to sign a rookie contract. It'll be interesting to see what the Bengals end up offering these two players.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Edited by Krutik Jain
