  Joe Burrow hints Trey Hendrickson contract timeline pointing out Bengals' negotiation history

Joe Burrow hints Trey Hendrickson contract timeline pointing out Bengals' negotiation history

By Prasen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 05:07 GMT
Joe Burrow hints Trey Hendrickson contract timeline pointing out Bengals
Joe Burrow hints Trey Hendrickson contract timeline pointing out Bengals' negotiation history [Source: IMAGN]

Joe Burrow knows the drill when it comes to contract talks in Cincinnati. The Bengals quarterback hinted that Trey Hendrickson’s situation may not resolve until the franchise’s usual late-summer negotiating window.

After Monday night’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Burrow pointed to the team’s track record regarding contract extensions.

“I think historically, these deals with us have gotten done closer to Week 1,” Burrow said. “I signed on the Thursday before the first game. J’Marr’s [Chase’s] talks picked up right before last season, too. This year we got Tee [Higgins] and J’Marr early, which was great. But the way we’ve done business tends to pick up here in the next two weeks.”
also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hendrickson has been absent from the offseason program and training camp. He is pushing for a long-term deal as his absence leaves the Bengals thin up front while rookie Shemar Stewart still finds his groove.

Last month, when speaking on Trey Hendrickson contract drama, Burrow admitted it’s frustrating not to have his top defensive playmaker on the field.

“You’d like to have all your guys out there Day 1… but that’s not how it usually works out,” he said.
Week 1 is rapidly approaching, and the Bengals must secure Hendrickson in time to avoid another sluggish start.

Also read: Joe Burrow sounds off on Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart contact saga as Bengals stars miss training camp

Bengals losing out on Joe Burrow peak over Trey Hendrickson contract saga

The Bengals are entering a dangerous territory with their superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. The former No. 1 pick is coming off a season where he led the entire NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, yet Cincinnati still couldn’t crack the playoffs for a second straight year.

Football isn’t just about having a generational QB. Since their Super Bowl run in 2021, the Bengals have stumbled, leaving fans and analysts wondering if the franchise is wasting Burrow’s prime years. The frustration has only grown louder amid the Trey Hendrickson contract drama.

"And as much as we want to pin Cincinnati's shortcomings on the quarterback, on Joe Burrow, like we do with every franchise when a team doesn't ultimately make it to the promised land and win it, we blame it on the quarterback. We know that this isn't the case here," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said.
Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Hendrickson led the league in passing, receiving, and sacks last year, becoming the first ever trio to do it in the same season. However, the Bengals started 1-4 and stumbled to a 9-8 finish without making it to the postseason.

Also read: “Pay the man what he’s due” - Joe Burrow’s ex-teammate puts Bengals on blast over Trey Hendrickson's contract standoff

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

