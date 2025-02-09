Joe Burrow makes feelings clear on making a trip to WNBA star Caitlin Clark's game

The Super Bowl might be coming up by Joe Burrow has been occupied with Caitlin Clark's influence in the WNBA. The NFL star gave a shoutout to the WNBA superstar who has been responsible, among many others, for the league's growing popularity. The Bengals quarterback said that he enjoys watching her play and credited her with expanding women's basketball's reach.

He even backed her to become even better and confirmed that he would be keeping an eye on how she does. Alluding to Cincinnati's closeness to Indianapolis', Joe Burrow said that he might have to make a trip to see her play in person. He commented,

"Shout out to Caitlin Clark, she's always fun to watch. I think she's bringing a lot of fans to the WNBA. She's going to continue to get better. She's an hour and a half from Cinci so will have to go make the trip."

Caitlin Clark's brilliance trumps Joe Burrow's LSU connections

Caitlin Clark has brought a lot of new fans to the WNBA and Joe Burrow's comments make it clear that he is one of them. Some might find it surprising given his LSU connections. His alma mater had memorable battles with Iowa when the basketball superstar used to play in college.

Her running battle with Angel Reese, who, like the Bengals quarterback, won a national championship for LSU, has been a constant track to the players' rookie seasons after both were picked for the WNBA in the same draft for different franchises. Joe Burrow has even posed with Reese showing his loyalty to the college that helped him establish his credentials to get into the NFL.

Additionally, Caitlin Clark plays for Indiana Fever, which is based in the same market as the Indianapolis Colts. The Bengals are a direct conference rival, and they will have to overcome them in the AFC playoffs in the coming years should they qualify for the postseason.

She is also a Chiefs supporter and was seen along with Taylor Swift in a recent game. Given Cincinnati's rivalry with Kansas City, the two of them having met twice in the AFC Championship in recent years, one could have excused Joe Burrow for not supporting Caitlin Clark since she is rooting for Patrick Mahomes.

Despite all of that, the Cincinnati quarterback's admission that he would love to see the WNBA superstar play shows her influence in the current sports landscape.

