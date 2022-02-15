WATCH: Joe Burrow spotted partying with Kid Cudi after Super Bowl 2022 loss

Joe Burrow may have lost the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he seems to have taken time to relax afterward.

Joe Burrow was seen after the game Sunday partying with Kid Cudi, to the shock of some fans who thought Joe Burrow would be devastated following the loss. After watching the video, though, some are claiming he hardly looks upset.

If you've watched Joe Burrow all season, you know this is the kind of player and person he is. He loves to win, but he doesn't take a loss too personally as some other quarterbacks might.

Maybe it's because he knows he has a good enough team to make it back to this spot next year. The Cincinnati Bengals weren't expected to be in this position this soon, but they have proven all their critics wrong.

Burrow and the Bengals were just a minute and some change away from being Super Bowl champs in only his second year, a rarity for any quarterback.

And with the talent surrounding him, there shouldn't be doubt in anyone's mind that they could be in the Super Bowl next year.

The Bengals already achieved two victories over the Kansas City Chiefs, the team most consider the best team in the AFC. However, the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC is much harder than in the NFC.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will have to go through more than the Chiefs to be Super Bowl bound

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

While Burrow and the Bengals took down the Chiefs twice, they still have some giants left to slay.

One of those teams is the Buffalo Bills. The Bills behind Josh Allen were just one overtime win away from going to the AFC Championship themselves.

They will definitely be up for the challenge and so will the Tennessee Titans. Although the Bengals defeated them, they faced them at a time when their best player, Derrick Henry, sat out most of the season due to a foot injury.

You have to think that a healthy Henry would have made a difference in that game. Let's also not forget the New England Patriots, who were led to the playoffs this year by a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

You have to think that Bill Belichick will find more pieces to fit his offense that could make Jones even more dangerous next year.

But Burrow and the Bengals have already crossed one hurdle, and that's defeating Patrick Mahomes. It will be interesting to see if he can slay the other AFC dragons.

