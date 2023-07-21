Joe Burrow? Travis Kelce? Lolo Jones pinpoints which NFL superstar gives off most Ken-ergy at Barbie premiere

Would Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow be a good be good choice to play Ken in the "Barbie" movie? As some of sports' biggest names walked the red carpet last week they were asked an important question. Which NFL player did they feel would make the best Ken?

Summer and winter olympian Lolo Jones immediately said that Joe Burrow would make a good Ken. She was one of the few that said the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback would be the best choice to play Ken.

"I got to go with Joe Burrow as the Ken."-Lolo Jones

Former Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Ryan Clark said that he would have chosen Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams said that he would choose Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Williams said that Kelce's athletic ability as well as a great fashion sense would definitely make him a good choice.

QB Joe Burrow credits friendship with Ja'Marr Chase for success on-field

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have one of the best connections of a quarterback/wide receiver duo. The former LSU teammates have brought the Bengals from the bottom of the AFC North to the top of the division.

In a recent interview with Kameron Hay of Complex, that their on-field chemistry is due to their friendship. He said that the personal bond that they have makes their connection on the field even easier.

Well, I think part of establishing that connection on the field first is establishing that connection off the field and we’re really good friends. We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the field. I think everybody can see that. And you’re not going to be a great team if your best players aren’t close, trust each other and work really hard. And I think as a team, all of our guys that are in that position have those traits.

“We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the… pic.twitter.com/zID1vdt8eY Cincinnati #Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow talked about his relationship with star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, saying you will not be a great team if your best players are not tight, he told @ComplexSports:“We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Bengals quarterback said that being friends with your teammates and spending time away from football is the key. He mentioned that if there isn't a personal friendship then you won't play well together.

Adding that the trust that they have with each other makes their play look easy. When really it is the hard work that they put in that pays off. He then credited the rest of his team for having those bonds and friendships.

