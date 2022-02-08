"Work in silence" - Joe Burrow offers solid advice for young football players

Joe Burrow knows the keys to success as he's led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the league.

Today at media day, Burrow was asked what advice he'd give to young football players who aspire to one day play in the Super Bowl. Burrow responded by saying it's all about what you're doing when nobody else is around.

"Work in silence, don't show everybody what you're doing, let your game on Friday nights, Saturday nights, and Sunday nights show all the work you've put in, don't worry about all of that social media stuff," said Burrow."

Burrow also added to not flex workout videos on Instagram just to post them there.

"Focus on getting better, don't have a workout and go and post it on Instagram the next day and go and sit on your butt for four days and everyone is thinking you're working hard but you're really not," Burrow added.

Burrow's success as a young man

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Burrow knows a thing or two about success. With a Super Bowl victory, Burrow would become the first quarterback in history to win a Heisman, a national championship, and a Super Bowl, all within a 26-month span.

During his early college days, Burrow lost a quarterback competition at Ohio State to Dwayne Haskins and sat behind Tate Martell. Burrow transferred to LSU in 2018, where he became the starter that year. Burrow had a solid red-shirt junior season, going 10-3 with the Tigers.

In 2019, Burrow had unarguably the best season ever for a college football quarterback while winning the Heisman. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions. Burrows led the Tigers to a 15-0 record while winning a national championship.

After three years of sitting out as a backup, Burrow's hard work led him to have one of the best college football quarterback seasons of all time.

As a rookie in the NFL, Burrow struggled a bit, going 2-7-1 as the starting quarterback. To make matters worse, Burrow's season ended early when he tore his ACL and MCL.

Burrow bounced back from his knee injury this season by leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Burrow threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions while leading the league in pass percentage (70.4%.) Burrow will be playing in his first Super-Bowl this Sunday against the Rams.

