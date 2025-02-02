Joe Mixon speculates galactic LeBron James to Warriors trade after stunning Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic swap

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was among many fans blindsided by Saturday night's trade between LeBron James' LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers shipped Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

Joe Mixon reacted to the blindsiding trade with a bold prediction following one of the biggest trades in league history.

"LeBron James gotta be traded to the @Warriors," Mixon declared. "IT"S ONLY RIGHT."

The Lakers pulled the trigger on a bold move, exchanging Davis for Doncic, who has missed over a month due to a calf strain. Mixon predicted the Lakers could continue their streak of blockbuster trades, sending LeBron James to Golden State to pair up with Steph Curry.

Barring Mixon's prediction, Doncic will team up with LeBron to form one of the most exciting duos in the NBA.

Mixon, the Texans star running back, earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first season in Houston, notching 281 touches for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns.

LeBron James, Lakers take down Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Before they pulled off arguably the biggest trade of the last decade, the Lakers beat the Knicks 128-112 on the road, led by a heroic effort from LeBron James. He scored a game-high 33 points on 14-of-26 shooting, connecting on 3-of-8 3-point attempts and adding 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a triple-double effort.

Austin Reaves and Rui Hachicmura rounded out a winning effort from LA. Reaves finished with 27 points, burying 4-of-7 threes, while Hachimura poured in 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

The Lakers improve to 28-19 on the season, moving from sixth to fifth in the Western Conference.

Bringing in Doncic is an all-in move from LA and will likely alter the landscape of the NBA. He's expected to return soon as he continues to rehab his calf strain.

Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are looking to maximize the Lakers' immediate future with James, being in the midst of an 8-2 stretch over their last 10 games.

