In just his second season in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has taken his team to the Super Bowl. He hasn't lost a playoff game in which he didn't get hurt and recently led his team to comeback wins against the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

However, despite that there are still many people who credit Purdy's success to the elite players around him. 49ers legend Joe Montana was recently asked about what he thinks of the ongoing narrative surrounding Purdy.

In response the four-time Super Bowl winner said that most of the quarterbacks have had the luxury to play alongside great players at some point of time in their career. Montana said:

"Purdy hasn't had the chance to work with other receivers and I think that's, that's not a negative on him. It's just that people haven't seen him do that yet. I mean, obviously, there was some reason that the 49ers liked him to be able to take him last in the draft."

"The things that they saw on tape, and I don't think it'll matter who's out there. He's right now he's fortunate because he's got some he's got some pretty good studs out there that he can give them the ball and they can go the distance."

"There’s nothing wrong with that, everybody's had those in their lifetime. You know, I don't even think about that twice. I just think that it's a plus for him."

The 49ers finished the season with a record of 12-5 and as the NFC's first seed. In the regular season, Brock Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games with a passer rating of 113.0.

In the two playoff wins against the Packers and the Lions, Purdy struggled initially but fought back and led the way in winning the game for his team.

How good is Brock Purdy's supporting cast?

Although Brock Purdy has played quite well, there is no denying that he does have an exceptional supporting cast. Players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle have made things easy for the 49ers quarterback.

On the other hand, the team also has a pretty good defense which doesn't allow other teams to run up the score against them quite often. Purdy, has found himself in a perfect spot and so far he has played quite well to deserve the praises as he has cemented his place as the starting quarterback of one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

