Joe Theismann shuts down Jayden Daniels' critics with bold take on Commanders' future

Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders on a fairytale run to the NFC championship game in 2024. The LSU Tigers product produced one of the greatest rookie years in modern NFL history, and he was this close to guiding his side to a Super Bowl appearance.

However, ahead of his second year in the league, some critics and analysts have questioned whether he'll be able to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Former league MVP Joe Theismann caught wind of the criticism and came to Daniels' defense.

"We (the Commanders) really have somebody, I believe that this franchise can take going forward," Theismann said on Friday's edition of Good Morning Football. "Great work ethic, terrific young man, smart, knows how to play. Everybody says, ‘You know Joe, he's so thin, he's so skinny.’ No, he's wiry and he's smart. He protects himself."

He added that while some players rely on size and strength to overpower defenders, that approach won't last long in this game.

Theismann praised Daniels' football intelligence and decision-making, saying,

"Jayden understands the entire game of football. He processes things very well, and he's made big play after big play after big play all through the course of last year."

Theismann concluded,

"Love everything about him. He continues to work and try, and get better and better. And I think one of the most important things you have to have at the position is you have to be respected by your teammates, and he certainly is."

Joe Theismann is a Washington legend, having spent his entire NFL career with the Washington Redskins. He started as a backup quarterback, but eventually took over the job after his fourth season with the franchise.

Theismann won an MVP Award, Offensive Player of the Year Award and a Super Bowl ring in Washington. He's one of the team's greatest players and seemingly handed the torch to Jayden Daniels.

What's next for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders?

Jayden Daniels retains the support of fans and franchise icons heading into his sophomore season. He'll look to build on a phenomenal rookie campaign and potentially guide the franchise to a deeper playoff run.

Daniels was electric in the 2024 campaign, showcasing his passing accuracy and scrambling ability throughout the regular season. He amassed a stat line of 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 891 rushing yards and six rushing TDs for good measure. His performances earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

Next up for Daniels is training camp and preseason. He'll look to tune up his mechanics ahead of a Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants.

The Washington Commanders are rolling under head coach Dan Quinn and star quarterback Jayden Daniels. They'll fancy their chances in the NFC as they aim for a Super Bowl berth in the upcoming campaign.

