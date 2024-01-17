John Cena takes a dig at Rob Gronkowski as Patriots legend gears up for special event at Super Bowl LVIII

Will Rob Gronkowski make this year's "Kick of the Dynasty," or will he miss again?

Last year, Gronkowski partnered up with FanDuel in an attempt to kick a field goal during last year's Super Bowl coverage. In classic Gronk fashion, he missed the field goal.

Missing the field goal put a sting on Gronk. However, it was recently announced that he and FanDuel have partnered up for another attempt at the field goal during this year's Super Bowl.

WWE wrestler John Cena heard about the news and comically predicted that Gronk wouldn't make his next attempt.

"I'm just going with the math in my head," Cena said via People.com. "He missed last year. And I think he's going to miss this year... I really do think I could make it, I tend to deliver when the lights are brightest. Regardless of the circumstance, I go all in and I tend to just be able to deliver when it counts. So, I'd like to think I could make it."

Gronkowski thinks otherwise. A confident Gronkowski has been training for the kick and told Kay Adams that he's been hitting 30-yard field goals and hit one from 40 yards out.

"I've added about four practice sessions in the last two weeks." Gronkowski said. "And I'm doing this rapid fire kicking style where I just have someone set the tee up, and then I kick it and then within five seconds, I do it again, because I'm just trying to build the strength of my leg and get my leg condition just so it's ready to go for any circumstance."

"It's going really good, I made a 40 yarder the other day, I'm making 30 yarders, but the kick is going to be 25 yards and I'm going to make this kick and I'm going to put the football right through the uprights."

Rob Gronkowski said he was 'devasted' after missing last year's "Kick of the Dynasty"

Rob Gronkowski during Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk - UCLA v Boise State

While Rob Gronkowski is a known competitor, he showed his competitive spirit after missing last year's "Kick of the Dynasty."

FanDuel's press release announced that Gronk would be kicking another time this year. Following that, Gronk said he was devastated after missing last year's attempt.

"I can't lie, when I missed the Kick of Destiny during last year's Super Bowl, it was devastating." Gronk said. "I told the team at FanDuel I knew I could do better and needed a shot at redemption this year. I'm going to show America I can make that kick, even with all the pressure of doing it live in front of the entire country."

"No wind is going to stop me, and we're going through the uprights this year for everyone who picks that I'm going to make the kick."

Gronkowski is eager to redeem himself at this year's Super Bowl. Expect him to go ballistic while celebrating if he makes the field goal.

Do you think Gronkowski will make the kick?

