John Harbaugh makes feelings clear on Derrick Henry's costly fumble and ball security issue as Ravens lose 38-30 to Lions

Derrick Henry's fumble proved to be costly as the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Detroit Lions on Monday. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball from behind to take it from the Ravens' running back, and the Lions went on to score a field goal.

Henry recorded a fumble in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's season opener loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens' coach, Jim Harbaugh, addressed the media following Monday's loss and shared his thoughts on the team's ball security troubles.

"That was kind of a blind shot there," Harbaugh said. "I thought he had the ball in good position. Still, we just want to protect the football, all our guys do, and we have to do it. We have to be good at it."

Harbaugh is confident that ball security won't be an issue for Derrick Henry and the Ravens in the upcoming games. The Lions were leading 28-24 before the fumble. Jake Bates converted the field goal to make it 31-24 before David Montgomery's touchdown crushed Baltimore's hopes of a comeback.

The Ravens are now 1-2 this season and will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Lamar Jackson and Co. need to avoid these mistakes if they want to topple the Super Bowl LIX runners-up at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derrick Henry gets brutally honest about his fourth-quarter fumble

Derrick Henry was frustrated after his mistake led to a field goal and slammed his helmet into the bench. The RB was gutted after the loss and apologised to his team and the fans.

"I'm at a loss for words," Henry said. "This sucks right now. I ain't going to lie to y'all. It's just crazy. Three fumbles straight. I'm trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring. I'm my worst critic, so, I'm not going to try to beat myself up too much. But it's hard not to when it's consecutive and consistent of me doing the same thing."

It was Henry's third fumble in three games, and two of those came in the fourth quarter. His last two final-quarter fumbles came in a span of 136 games. The five-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about the future. He admitted that adversity is rough at the moment, but as long as the team stays focused, they can turn things around.

Derrick Henry was the NFL rushing touchdown leader last year and earned his third straight Pro Bowl honor. He also made it to the second-team All-Pro. The running back has what it takes to make a comeback, and he would hope to do it against the Chiefs.

