Jon Gruden 'consistently' sent derogatory and racist emails as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, claim NFL attorneys

Jon Gruden's exit from the Las Vegas Raiders last season was one of several off-the-field incidents for the franchise. He resigned in October after emails surfaced where the head coach and former Monday Night Football anchor used derogatory terms. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming he was forced into resigning, one month after his departure from the Raiders.

According to 8NewsNow, NFL lawyers have discovered that Gruden's emails were consistently filled with derogatory remarks:

"Lawyers for the National Football League claim former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden 'consistently' sent 'derogatory emails' while he led the team, court filings the 8 News Now I-Team reviewed Monday indicate."

The report claims that the embattled head coach:

“Casually and frequently unleashed misogynist and homophobic language… to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”

He and his team believe that the NFL leaked the emails to force him into resignation. This report shows that the emails go much further back than the initial leaks showed.

It will be interesting to see how John Gruden's representatives respond to this matter.

Why did Jon Gruden resign?

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

Gruden's resignation from the Raiders came as a shock. It had been just hours since the emails were even leaked, so everything happened at a rapid pace.

The team released the following statement on behalf of their former coach:

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Emails sent by the former head coach were said to have bemoaned the rise of female referees. They also criticized the tolerance of kneeling in protest and the drafting of a gay player. He also called league commissioner Roger Goodell some very unpleasant names.

Schlasser @UrinatingTree It's eventually going to come out that the Jon Gruden emails were conveniently leaked as retribution for not bringing on Brady and Gronk, isn't it? It's eventually going to come out that the Jon Gruden emails were conveniently leaked as retribution for not bringing on Brady and Gronk, isn't it?

The emails were sent to Bruce Allen, who was then president of the Washington Football Team. At the time, a workplace misconduct investigation was being run on the team, which is how the emails came to light.

The emails reportedly date all the way back to 2011 when the former analyst was not coaching but was working for ESPN. He may feel he has been targeted, but the scandal certainly provided enough reason for the head coach to resign.

