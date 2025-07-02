Jon Gruden hypes up Darren Waller with rap video from Raiders days as retired TE signs $5,000,000 Dolphins deal

The Baltimore Ravens drafted TE Darren Waller in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft. After his 2023 stint with the New York Giants, he announced his retirement in June 2024.

However, on Tuesday, it was reported that Waller is coming out of retirement. The Giants traded him and a 2027 seventh-rounder to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, they received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Mike McDanie's team.

After Waller's announcement, former NFL coach Jon Gruden shared a clip with the Pro Bowler, with the two singing the lyrics of the TE's Top Play song. Waller had released his song after his initial retirement.

"My man Darren Waller is back! Play the song!," Gruden wrote in the caption of the video.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted more details about Waller's trade to the Dolphins..

"Trade: Dolphins are trading a conditional 2026 sixth to the New York Giants for a 2027 seventh-round pick and Darren Waller. Waller is coming out of retirement after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth up to $5 millon, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robery Bailey," Schefter wrote.

During the 2023 season, Waller played 12 games for the Giants, recording 552 yards and one touchdown receiving as the team finished third in the NFC East with a 3-11 record.

NFL analyst shares his thoughts on Darren Waller coming out of retirement to join the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have made some interesting moves this offseason. They parted ways with Jalen Ramsey and brought in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Getting Darren Waller back on the field after his retirement is another unexpected move from Mike McDaniel and his team.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick isn't sold on this idea of unretiring Waller, though, as he cast doubts about how the Dolphins could perform this upcoming season.

"#Dolphins the very definition of uncertainty going into 2025. Have zero idea what this team will look like, play like, come together like chemistry wise. Zero. Fascinating to me," Riddick tweeted.

Last season, the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing 8-9 as they look to reach the postseason in 2025.

