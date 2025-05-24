Jon Gruden's brother makes major claim about Jayden Daniels as Commanders QB heads into sophomore year

Jayden Daniels was one of the standout players of the 2024 NFL season. The Arizona State and LSU product led the Washington Commanders to an NFC Championship Game appearance and was just a victory away from taking the team to a Super Bowl game as a rookie. He earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and Pro Bowl honors.

Jon Gruden's brother, Jay Gruden, is a huge fan of Jayden Daniels. Ahead of the 2025 season, the former Washington coach said:

"This is a guy that can take you to places you have not been in a long time. For that to happen, you have to have good protection; it also helps the run game which will help protect Jayden (Daniels) as well."

Gruden's words are valid, as a top-notch offensive line is important to prevent a sophomore slump for rookie quarterbacks. The Houston Texans are a great case study, as evidenced by C. J. Stroud's drop in production from Year 1 to Year 2.

The Ohio State product went from being the Offensive Rookie of the Year to experiencing a regression after suffering a ridiculous number of sacks.

Hence, Dan Quinn and his coaching staff must guard against complacency on the squad-building front. Getting quality protection for Jayden Daniels could help the Washington Commanders become perennial playoff contenders and, with time, potential Super Bowl representatives for the NFC.

What's next for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders?

Jayden Daniels is gearing up for his second season at the professional level. Daniels will attempt to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump that comes with being a second-year star in the NFL.

Other teams, scouts and coaches now have a full year of Daniels' tapes. Hence, the former LSU star must try to mix it up if he's looking to take the Commanders on a deeper postseason run.

It starts with a game against the New York Giants in Week 1. Daniels and Co. will look to lay down a marker in the early weeks of the 2025 campaign before the business end of the season. The Commanders are part of a stacked NFC East, so they'll have their work cut out for a high seed in the upcoming season.

