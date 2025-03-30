Jonathan Allen makes feelings known on leaving Vikings in $51,000,000 move to Commanders

Former Washington Commanders star Jonathan Allen was the second-longest tenured player on the roster behind punter Tress Way and had anchored the defense since joining the team in 2017. He was limited to eight games last season due to a left pec tear but returned in Week 17 and helped the team embark on a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game.

With the Commanders finally turning a corner, Allen expected to get a contract extension and help the team end its near-four-decade wait for a Super Bowl win. However, the franchise felt he was on the decline and informed him that they didn't intend to hand him a new deal. They permitted him to facilitate a trade but when no team showcased an interest in coughing up draft capital for his services, they released him on the eve of the NFL's free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings wasted no time in signing Allen. They handed him a three-year, $51 million deal and reunited him with Kevin O'Connell, who spent three years on the Commanders' coaching staff. The veteran has every right to be upset about Washington parting ways with him after finally building a roster worthy of venturing deep into the playoffs.

However, he isn't sour about his exit. On the contrary, he's grateful. On a clip from The Rich Eisen Show posted on its social media handles on Friday, the host asked him about his departure from the Commanders and he expressed gratitude towards the franchise for releasing him before free agency commenced. He said:

"In the NFL, it's very hard to play your entire career on one team. The new regime came in, they had a path that they wanted to follow and I wasn't a part of that. You've got to give them a lot of credit for doing me a favor by releasing me when they did, but things just didn't work out for whatever reason. Super, super excited to be on a new team and reunite with coach [Kevin] O'Connell."

Vikings offseason signings: Jonathan Allen part of large defensive overhaul

Jonathan Allen was the biggest name that the Vikings signed this offseason. However, he wasn't their only major defensive signing. They also added former San Francisco 49ers star Javon Hargrave on a two-year, $30 million deal. He'll line up alongside the former Commander on the defensive line.

They also added several other veterans to bolster their defense. Former Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers joined on a two-year, $15 million deal. Defensive backs Tavierre Thomas and Jeff Odukah, and linebacker Eric Wilson signed one-year deals with the franchise.

The Vikings boast one of the most explosive offenses in the league and focused on pairing it with a defense filled with veterans to ensure they can maximize the roster's potential.

