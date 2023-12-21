Jonathan Owens speaks on commitment issues during early stages of relationship with Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are undoubtedly among the NFL's most favorite couples. Recently married and active on social media, both Owens and Biles have continued to share their love with the rest of the world.

Dating for months before and building their dream house together, their love story is truly a fairytale for most. However, during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Owens talked about his relationship. He admitted that he had some trouble with commitment at first.

"I was afraid. I was afraid to commit. I'm like, Ah, man, this month is my third year. You know, I'm trying. It's kind of early. But you know, like I said, Man, it happened when you least expect it. And we hung out, man. It was like we hit it off instantly. You know, we just laughed the whole night".

In an earlier interview with AP, Jonathan Owens had spoken about the Olympic gold medalist being his inspiration, in awe of her work ethic and focused drive:

"Just watching her and how she worked every day going into the Olympics — her focus and her drive — it just makes you want to get up and do something because your partner is doing that."

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are working through their long-distance marriage

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in April. They have been working hard to maintain their romantic relationship. They've also remained open about their troubles with a long-distance relationship so early into their marriage.

Around four months ago, Biles had shared a sweet photo of them embracing on Instagram, stating that seeing each other again is completely worth the while:

"Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it 💛 I’m so proud of you baby."

That being said, the two met through a dating app, and Biles took the first step to message Owens. They were engaged last year, finally tying the knot on April 22, 2023.

Fans have continued to shower the two with love, happy to be a part of their journey every step of the way. With the NFL season progressing and the Paris Olympics approaching, one can only expect the two to continue cheering on the other.