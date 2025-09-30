Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles flaunts customized jersey in Bears vs Raiders BTS recap [PICS]

Simone Biles, the world-renowned gymnast and wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, showed her support during the Bears’ Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Sporting a black and white customized Bears jersey, Biles shared several photos from the day, writing:“Winning in sin city 🎰,” as the Bears won 25-24. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles and Owens first met in March 2020 through the exclusive dating app Raya, where Biles made the first move by messaging him. Biles has mentioned that their similar sense of humor and mutual understanding as athletes brought them closer.Curiously, Owens did not initially know Biles was a global sports icon, something she found refreshing. He realized it during a public outing when fans began to recognize her.They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2022 and married in a courthouse ceremony in Houston in April 2023, followed by a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a month later.Also Read: Simone Biles garners 4-word reaction from Jonathan Owens as Olympian rocks all-denim mini skirt coord set for Bears vs. Cowboys gameHow did Jonathan Owens' Bears do against the Raiders?Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears had a back-and-forth game with the Las Vegas Raiders. The game was won by a clutch special teams play from Josh Blackwell, who blocked a 54-yard field goal attempt by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson with just over a minute left.But the game wasn’t just about the final play. Chicago’s defense kept them alive with a red-zone stop earlier in the fourth quarter, forcing the Raiders to settle for a field goal.Quarterback Caleb Williams led the Bears on a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter. The drive ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by D’Andre Swift with just 1:34 left on the clock. Williams had a hard time facing Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby throughout the game.On the Raiders’ side, running back Ashton Jeanty recorded 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, he also lost a fumble, one of four costly turnovers for Las Vegas. Quarterback Geno Smith threw three interceptions and finished with 117 passing yards.The Bears were trailing 24-19 with under seven minutes left. However, Williams led the 69-yard scoring drive that gave them the lead and then the eventual win.