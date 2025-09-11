  • home icon
  Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles turns heads in black chic dress at Audemars Piguet event

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles turns heads in black chic dress at Audemars Piguet event

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 11, 2025 16:48 GMT
Raising Cane
Jonathan Owens' wife, gymnast Simone Biles, turned heads in a strapless black dress. - Source: Getty

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles recently attended the 150th Anniversary event at luxury watch brand, Audemars Piguet. The Olympian shared photos from the event which included her look for the night.

Simone Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Story posing in front of the Audemars Piguet brand sign. He wore a strapless, chic mini black dress that she paired with black heels.

Simone Biles wore a chic dress to the Audemars Piguet event. (Photo via Simone Biles' Instagram Story)
Simone Biles wore a chic dress to the Audemars Piguet event. (Photo via Simone Biles' Instagram Story)

Simone Biles also attended other events throughout the week for Audemars Piguet 150th Anniversary. At another event she met up with fellow Team USA gymnasts, Suni Lee, Jordyn Chiles and Aly Raisman who were also all in attendance celebrating the luxury watch brand.

Simone Biles visited Jonathan Owens at Bears training camp ahead of NFL season

Simone Biles kicked off the start of Jonathan Owens' eighth season in the National Football League with a visit to training camp last month. Biles shared photos of her visits to training camp, using the caption to joke that she had 'dibs' on Owens.

"dibs on 36 🙋🏾‍♀️"-Simone Biles wrote
The couple, who met in 2020 and married in 2023, posed for photos on the sidelines after training camp. Biles went chose a summer look with a white tank top, black shorts and Nike sneakers.

Biles shared photos on the social media platform, supporting her husband as he prepared for the start of the next season. Last week Simone Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Story that she was watching the Thursday night season opener between the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Olympic Champion joked that she never thought she would become such an avid fan of the National Football League.

Jonathan Owens kicked off his second season with the Chicago Bears last week. Despite the Bears loss to the Vikings, Owens had an impact on special, stopping a two-point conversion attempt by Minnesota tight end Josh Oliver. One of two tackles Owens had on the night. The safety is currently in the final year of a two-year deal worth $4.75 million that he signed ahead of last season.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Edited by Bethany Cohen
