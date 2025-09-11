Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles turns heads in black chic dress at Audemars Piguet event

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles recently attended the 150th Anniversary event at luxury watch brand, Audemars Piguet. The Olympian shared photos from the event which included her look for the night.Simone Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Story posing in front of the Audemars Piguet brand sign. He wore a strapless, chic mini black dress that she paired with black heels.Simone Biles wore a chic dress to the Audemars Piguet event. (Photo via Simone Biles' Instagram Story)Simone Biles also attended other events throughout the week for Audemars Piguet 150th Anniversary. At another event she met up with fellow Team USA gymnasts, Suni Lee, Jordyn Chiles and Aly Raisman who were also all in attendance celebrating the luxury watch brand.Simone Biles visited Jonathan Owens at Bears training camp ahead of NFL seasonSimone Biles kicked off the start of Jonathan Owens' eighth season in the National Football League with a visit to training camp last month. Biles shared photos of her visits to training camp, using the caption to joke that she had 'dibs' on Owens.&quot;dibs on 36 🙋🏾‍♀️&quot;-Simone Biles wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple, who met in 2020 and married in 2023, posed for photos on the sidelines after training camp. Biles went chose a summer look with a white tank top, black shorts and Nike sneakers.Biles shared photos on the social media platform, supporting her husband as he prepared for the start of the next season. Last week Simone Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Story that she was watching the Thursday night season opener between the Cowboys and Eagles.The Olympic Champion joked that she never thought she would become such an avid fan of the National Football League.Jonathan Owens kicked off his second season with the Chicago Bears last week. Despite the Bears loss to the Vikings, Owens had an impact on special, stopping a two-point conversion attempt by Minnesota tight end Josh Oliver. One of two tackles Owens had on the night. The safety is currently in the final year of a two-year deal worth $4.75 million that he signed ahead of last season.