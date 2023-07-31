Jonathan Taylor breaks silence with 16-word verdict, blasts media on false injury reports

Jonathan Taylor is refuting the claims of some media members that he suffered a back injury outside organized team activities.

The All-Pro running back tweeted:

“1.) Never had a back pain.

2.) Never reported back pain.

Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔”

Getting injured outside official activities gave the Indianapolis Colts the option to place him under the non-football injury list.

If he isn’t activated, he will lose access to his $4.3 million base salary in 2023.

Credible sources like ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder reported Taylor’s rumored injury.

Holder tweeted:

“Source to ESPN: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reported to training camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue. The team is now considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in his not being paid for the regular season.”

Another reliable outlet, Colts beat writer Mike Chappell, also shared his version of the back injury by tweeting:

“Breaking: Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI), per source. He suffered some type of back injury while working out on own in Arizona. Also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. Currently on PUP.”

If Jonathan Taylor is refuting these updates, the news source remains anonymous. One thing’s for sure: it could be used against him after publicly declaring his trade request.

Is Jonathan Taylor injured? Colts RB still recovering from an ankle injury

As Chappell mentioned, Taylor is still making his way back from an ankle injury that limited him to 11 games last season.

Playing fewer games limited him to 861 yards and four touchdowns. While those are solid numbers, they are nothing compared to his league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns the year before. His 2021 production made him a First Team All-Pro member.

This injury, as well as the alleged back pain, could be used against him during contract negotiations. He is in the final year of the four-year, $7.8 million rookie-scale deal he signed in 2020. Taylor isn’t eligible for a fifth-year option because the Colts drafted him in the second round.

Jonathan Taylor’s situation adds to the devaluation of the running back market. Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys after they released Ezekiel Elliott.

Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the New York Giants while Josh Jacobs doesn’t have a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders yet.

Taylor holds the NFL record for most consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. He is also the youngest NFL player with at least 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns from scrimmage.