Why are Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on NFI list? Exploring possible reasons amid RB's contract fiasco

Months ago, running back Jonathan Taylor declared he didn’t mind playing the 2023 NFL season without a contract extension.

He said in an April interview with the Indianapolis Star:

“It wouldn’t be a distraction to me. I’m under contract here for four years. I put the pen to the paper, so that’s where I’m at right now. I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen naturally.”

But his tone has changed in recent months, saying that he wants to retire a Colt but under a deal deserving of his worth to the team’s offense.

Will the Colts place Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list?

The change in Taylor’s demeanor led the Colts to place him on the non-football injury (NFI) list. It’s a designation used by teams for players unable to practice due to conditions unrelated to football or injuries sustained outside of organized team activities.

There are two types of NFIs: active and reserve. Players are taken off the active NFI list once they participate in practice. They still count against the 90-man roster during training camp. If they make the active roster and are still on the NFI list, they do not count toward the 53-man limit.

Meanwhile, reserve NFIs cannot practice for the first six weeks of the regular season. After which, he can start practicing with his team.

However, he can only join the active roster after the squad’s eighth game. He remains on the reserve/NFI list if he isn’t activated after the eighth game.

Teams do not pay the player’s base salaries while on the NFI list. Each team can only elevate two players from NFI to the active roster.

Here are some reasons regarding Indianapolis’ consideration of placing Jonathan Taylor on the NFI list.

Taylor sustained an injury outside a team activity

According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Mike Chappell:

“Breaking: Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI), per source. He suffered some type of back injury while working out on own in Arizona. Also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. Currently on PUP.”

His ankle injury earlier this year limited him to 861 yards and four touchdowns. Those are unacceptable numbers for his standards, considering he led the league in rushing yards the previous season with 1,811.

But suffering another injury outside the Colts’ activities makes Taylor a strong candidate for the NFI list. An injury history reduces his leverage to negotiate the long-term contract he seeks.

However, the truth behind Jonathan Taylor’s back injury remains unverified. It could be his ploy to get what he wants.

The Colts might hold onto Taylor via NFI

MMQB Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer shared Colts owner Jim Irsay’s direct response to Jonathan Taylor’s trade request.

Breer tweeted:

“Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Instead of negotiating for a long-term contract, Taylor would rather play for another team. Both sides can still save their working relationship, but Taylor’s agent said it’s beyond repair.

But the Colts have an ace because the running back from Wisconsin has one year left in his contract.

If the Colts placed him on the NFI list but did not activate him, Taylor might not get his $4.3 million base salary for 2023.

Aside from maintaining their edge, Irsay might have alluded to the possibility of placing the franchise tag on Taylor for the 2024 season.

Here’s his tweet about the ongoing drama regarding the running back market.

Placing Jonathan Taylor on the NFI list pressures him to attend training camp. Once he’s there, he doesn’t have much of a choice. Either he shows up and plays in 2023 to get his salary or sit out the season and forfeit a $4.3 million income.

But behind what they declare, the Colts might listen to trade offers and agree to a deal of their liking for the All-Pro running back.