Why does Jonathan Taylor want out of Colts? Timeline of RB's complicated relationship in Indianapolis explored

It is out there now: Jonathan Taylor wants to leave the Indianapolis Colts.

Back in 2020, the team drafted the New Jersey-born running back 41st overall out of Wisconsin, where he had twice been named an All-American. As a rookie, he immediately impressed, rushing for over 1,000 yards and helping the team return to the playoffs.

Then he had a monstrous performance in 2021, leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns and becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, the Colts missed the playoffs after a shocking 11-26 loss at the widely ridiculed Jacksonville Jaguars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then everything went downhill, and now Taylor is adamant about playing elsewhere. What happened?

Jonathan Taylor requests trade: Contract dispute at the forefront of RB's dissatisfaction

Like all rookies, Jonathan Taylor signed a four-year contract. His was worth $7.8 million.

This year, Taylor would have earned $ 4.3 million, but like his peers at his position, was eligible for an extension. He did not receive one, and as a second-round selection, he had also not been entitled to a fifth-year option.

A probable reason would be his stunning regression last season, as injuries got the better of him. He was limited to 861 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, and also failed to catch a touchdown pass for the first time on his pro career.

During the offseason, Taylor made it clear that he would want to remain a Colt with the right offer:

“You look at the past, and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here. My goal, the first season after I got drafted, I’m like ‘I want to retire a Colt.’ Hopefully the organization sees that the same, because I do.

“We definitely have approached (the Colts). Hopefully, that they can see the value, hopefully we can explain the value, not that it needs explanation. But we just want to be here, like I said, to help the team, help uplift the community. We’ll see where things go. It’s kind of on them right now."

Colts owner Jim Irsay sparks controversy amid RB's pay disparity in NFL

If there is one person who is conflicted about Jonathan Taylor's future with the Colts, it is owner Jim Irsay. He does not want to trade him, but he does not want to extend him either - barring a franchise tag, he may just let him join another team, a divisional rival even.

Amidst the great running back debacle, he had said:

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..

Malki Kawa, one of Taylor's agents, responded:

And then James Boyd, The Athletic's Colts insider, reported being told this by Irsay:

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid #Colts owner Jim Irsay: “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Losing Taylor would be a big blow for the Colts. General manager Chris Ballard has to act quickly and decisively, just as he has the other major pieces on the team.