NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor’s agent drops bombshell on RB’s broken relationship with Colts

Jonathan Taylor is easily the face of the Colts franchise and one of the better running backs in the NFL.

He is currently set to enter his fourth season with the Colts as the team looks to make some noise. However, there could be some possible friction between the All-Pro's agent and the organization.

Malki Kawa responded to comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay on the state of pay when it comes to the running back position, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawa's response comes from Irsay's recent comments on the matter of pay for the position:

“NFL Running Back situation — We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides ... to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling 'bad faith'"

Jonathan Taylor is entering the final season of his four-year of his rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $4.304 million in the upcoming season. His salary ranks 18th amongst other running backs in the NFL.

The issue surrounding the pay of running backs came in response to Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs not getting long-term deals.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler later organized a Zoom call with fellow running backs and Barkley would later sign a deal worth $11 million to stay with the New York Giants.

Jonathan Taylor's career with the Colts

Indianapolis Colts RB. Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Indianapolis Colts out of Wisconsin.

He finished third in NFL in rushing yards in his rookie season with 1,169 yards to go with 11 touchdowns. It was the third-most yards by a player in his rookie season in Colts history as only Edgerrin James (1,553) and Marshall Faulk (1,282) had more.

The Pro Bowler followed up his rookie season by leading the NFL in yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) in 2021 and finished second in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting that season.

Last season, the player had 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. We'll see if Taylor can get his third 1,000-yard season in 2023 to bolster the Colts offense.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit USA Today and H/T Sportskeeda.