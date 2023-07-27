NFL Rumors: Raiders tabled $12,000,000 Josh Jacobs offer before RB's flight out of Vegas

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders continue to operate in a contract standoff, but the latest report suggests that the running back might have received a pretty substantial offer.

The market for running backs has been bad lately, so much so that Saquon Barkley accepted an $11 million deal after holding out for a long time. Jacobs found himself in a similar boat, having had the franchise tag placed on him when he desired a long-term contract.

NFL reporter Mike Garofalo said per Bro Bible:

“My understanding is that Josh Jacobs got an offer from the Raiders around $12 million per year."

Jacobs has refused to sign the franchise tag. He had an excellent year that he was hoping to parlay into a long-term, financially sound contract. That hasn't happened and the reported $12 million offer must not have been up to his standards, either.

Jacobs led the league in rushing last season, but his $12 million salary would have made him the fifth-highest paid back in the NFL. He may have been looking for more, but it's also unclear how long the deal was.

For now, the running back remains absent from training camp. Since he hasn't signed, he's not violating any protocols, but he is staying away in hopes that Las Vegas will meet his requests.

Josh Jacobs still holding out

The running backs of the NFL held a Zoom meeting recently to try and discuss their financial status and the future of the position. With several players holding out or not getting new deals, it was the time to do so.

Josh Jacobs' future is unclear

After the Zoom, Saquon Barkley, who was leading that charge, agreed on a one-year deal for $11 million from the New York Giants, which was a bit of a surprise.

Now, Jacobs will become the de facto leader of this charge, and he's likely hopeful to get even more and a much longer deal than Barkley accepted. He may succumb to the pressures, too, though.